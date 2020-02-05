SCHA Announces 2020 Capstone Award Winners

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidelands Health and MUSC Health are the inaugural winners of the South Carolina Hospital Association's (SCHA) Capstone Award, a recognition of hospitals and health systems in South Carolina who are leaders in pursuing excellence in delivering highly reliable care, developing a healthy workforce, and building healthy communities. Awarded in conjunction with Live Healthy SC, the state's first-ever health improvement plan, the Capstone Award serves as the highest honor that SCHA bestows each year and represents the expansive efforts and extraordinary results that South Carolina hospitals are achieving for their patients and communities every day.

Since 2015, Tidelands Health has led an organization-wide high reliability initiative that has enhanced their culture of safety by engaging their board on the issue and creating a robust reporting system for quality and patient safety incidents. Tidelands Health is a leader in expanding access and care through their Tidelands Community Care Network, a regional initiative designed to help uninsured and underinsured individuals access timely care. Tidelands Health has made community health a top priority, providing community education about healthier living and hosting events that provide health screenings to the public at little or no cost.

Similarly, MUSC has implemented a suite of best practices to improve care delivery with constant communication and rounding practices, including weekly safety rounds, daily safety huddles, and daily check in calls. The system has a special Office of Health Promotion (OHP) to create a culture of wellbeing with initiatives and activities to support that culture, including the acclaimed MUSC Urban Farm. MUSC also has expansive community health efforts that include Healthy Tri-County, a multi-sector regional initiative in partnership with Trident Health and United Way to improve health outcomes in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. They've also implemented programs to address food insecurity with Kids Eat Free at MUSC, and the Farmacy, a weekly offering of free fresh produce and health information in downtown Charleston.

SCHA is tremendously proud of our two Capstone Award winners for exemplifying the values that drive our hospitals to establish a better state of health.

South Carolina Hospital Association is a private, not-for-profit organization made up of some 100 member hospitals and health systems and about 900 personal members associated with our institutional members. The South Carolina Hospital Association was created in 1921 to serve as the collective voice of the state's hospital community. Together, we are building a better state of health.

