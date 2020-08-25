Log in
SCIEX : Announces Establishment of UK Centre of Innovation

08/25/2020 | 01:01am EDT

SCIEX to establish UK Centre of Innovation at Alderley Park Bio Hub to enhance customer support and application development capabilities

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces that it will establish a Centre of Innovation at the Alderley Park Bio Hub, UK. SCIEX UK will relocate from its existing premises in Warrington to the new centre. The move will be completed in October 2020.

SCIEX’s technical support, demo and application development teams and laboratories will be based in the new SCIEX UK Centre of Innovation, which will provide support for SCIEX’s customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Alderley Park is one of the leading life science hubs in Europe, with its superb laboratory facilities, purpose built infrastructure and network of the worlds most skilled science professionals. It is the perfect home for SCIEX to enhance our ability to serve customers through world class support and scientific collaboration,” says Christian Sauber, VP & GM EMEAI.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let’s connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to https://sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries.

© 2020 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-12203-A.


© Business Wire 2020

