SCIEX : Announces Establishment of UK Centre of Innovation

SCIEX to establish UK Centre of Innovation at Alderley Park Bio Hub to enhance customer support and application development capabilities

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces that it will establish a Centre of Innovation at the Alderley Park Bio Hub, UK. SCIEX UK will relocate from its existing premises in Warrington to the new centre. The move will be completed in October 2020.

SCIEX’s technical support, demo and application development teams and laboratories will be based in the new SCIEX UK Centre of Innovation, which will provide support for SCIEX’s customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Alderley Park is one of the leading life science hubs in Europe, with its superb laboratory facilities, purpose built infrastructure and network of the worlds most skilled science professionals. It is the perfect home for SCIEX to enhance our ability to serve customers through world class support and scientific collaboration,” says Christian Sauber, VP & GM EMEAI.

