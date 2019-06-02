SCIEX : Celebrates 30th Anniversary of API III and Unveils Innovations at ASMS 2019

SCIEX,
a global leader in life science analytical technologies, recognizes the
30th anniversary of their API III, the first commercial
dedicated Atmospheric Pressure Ionization (API) system that enabled
pioneering work in quantifying molecules from liquid samples. This year
at ASMS, SCIEX plans to announce four significant technology
innovations, again pushing the boundaries of analytical science.
It is particularly fitting that this announcement takes place in
Atlanta, GA, where the API III was first launched and became the
benchmark for LC-MS. With the IonSpray™ source, the API III
revolutionized the way companies performed molecular analysis,
influencing significant progress from pharmaceutical drug development to
food safety testing.
“The [API IIIs] were incredibly sensitive. They solved problems that had
existed for decades – and that was how to measure analytes in a LC flow
reproducibly, and with high sensitivity in signal-to-noise ratios, that
were just not possible before,” says Jim Hager, Principal Research
Scientist, SCIEX.1
“Suddenly you had this new piece of software and hardware…but it was the
speed of that and that’s why people adopted it,” says Liz Thomas,
Co-Founder and CEO of Alderley Analytical. “When you look at the bigger
picture of that, it means…they were making faster decisions, and it was
helping them move the whole industry on.”2
Thirty years later, SCIEX is still innovating and pushing the boundaries
of quantification to inform its customers’ critical decisions, truly
making the power of precision a reality.
At ASMS 2019, SCIEX hosts their annual users meetings and breakfast
seminars, along with an exhibition booth, hospitality suite, and
software demonstration suite. All these opportunities allow attendees to
engage with experts and walk through SCIEX systems. SCIEX will also
proudly introduce their new:
-
Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology, incorporating the Open
Port Interface and Acoustic Droplet Ejection, to be Echo MS upon
commercialization
-
SCIEX Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready
-
TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System – featuring Scanning SWATH®
Acquisition and OneOmics™ Project in SCIEX Cloud
To complement their portfolio, SCIEX is also introducing a revamped
SCIEX Now™, the company’s dedicated support network. As the go-to
destination for all support needs, SCIEX Now™ helps customers navigate
through daily workflows to grow and optimize their labs. Targeted
training and tools help customers get the most out of their instruments
and realize exceptional efficiency.
“At this significant anniversary, we celebrate the pioneers in our rich
heritage who advanced analytical technology, and recognize the
innovators who continue to break new ground to develop ingenious
solutions that empower the wider scientific community,” says Inese
Lowenstein, President at SCIEX. “Together with our customers, we can
help impact the future of science and ultimately, the wellness and
safety of every person. This enables us all to realize life’s potential.”
To learn more about the origins of SCIEX and how a small team of
scientists pioneered in mass spectrometry to truly realize the power
of precision, watch the Generation
Quant video series or visit the SCIEX
Hospitality Suite at ASMS.
