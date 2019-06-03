Log in
SCIEX : Debuts Breakthrough Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry Technology at ASMS 2019

0
06/03/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology, incorporating the Open Port Interface and Acoustic Droplet Ejection, is introduced ahead of commercialization

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, introduces Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry (AEMS) technology, a milestone for the future of high-throughput quantification, at ASMS 2019. AEMS technology, incorporating the Open Port Interface (OPI) and Acoustic Droplet Ejection (ADE), has received unprecedented enthusiasm from collaborators, leading SCIEX to introduce the technology ahead of commercialization. SCIEX intends to bring the technology to market as Echo MS.

Upon commercialization, Echo MS has the potential to redefine current and future laboratory workflows in Pharma ADME, synthetic biology, food testing and clinical research, opening a new frontier in contactless sampling and delivering rich data sets. In early testing, AEMS technology has shown the potential to reduce screening times, from 115 days to 4 days for 1 million compounds.

Additional achievements of AEMS technology include:

  • Up to 50x faster sample analysis, delivering rich data sets and reducing the risk of missing lead compounds
  • Accelerated speed of analysis, capable of up to 3 samples per second – 180 samples/min, 11,000 samples/hour, 260,000 samples/day
  • Low CV’s quantification (5–8%) , leading to high reproducibility regardless of the matrix
  • Sample analysis direct from the plate – no LC required, eliminating carry over and errors

“This latest achievement is truly an innovation for the industry. AEMS technology demonstrates how we have once again pushed the boundaries of what is possible in quantification, to enable our customers to maximize their workflows and analyze samples faster than ever before,” says Dominic Gostick, Vice President and General Manager, LC-MS, SCIEX.

AEMS technology is a breakthrough conceived by the Open Innovation Project, a collaboration between SCIEX and The Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Led by industry pioneer and SCIEX Principal Research Scientist, Tom Covey, the Open Innovation Project developed the OPI, a key part of AEMS technology.

For an exclusive view of the technology behind Echo MS, visit the SCIEX Hospitality Suite at ASMS or www.sciex.com/EchoMS.

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

RUO-MKT-12-9732-A

AB Sciex is operating as SCIEX.

© 2019 AB Sciex. The trademarks mentioned herein are the property of the AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners. AB Sciex™ is being used under license.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com

SCIEX social: @SCIEXnewsLinkedIn, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
