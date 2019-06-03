SCIEX : Introduces the TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System with Scanning SWATH® Acquisition and OneOmics™ in SCIEX : Cloud

Launch of new flagship accurate mass system takes large-scale precision quantification to a new level of simplicity and performance

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System, and introduces Scanning SWATH® Acquisition alongside high performance data processing with OneOmics™ in SCIEX Cloud. Together, these accurate mass portfolio advancements enable precise large-scale quantification to drive the discovery of new biomarkers in clinical research.

The TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System is the next chapter in the TripleTOF® portfolio, built for large-scale precise quantification and flexible use. The instrument incorporates simplified low-flow source technology to deliver accessible, sensitive and robust quantification; while multiple software-enabled improvements increase robustness and maximize system uptime. The key features of the TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System include:

OptiFlow ® Turbo V Source: A single source for all low-flow applications, with flow rates of 100 nL/min to 200 μL/min, the OptiFlow Turbo V Source enables long-term operations to study large sample cohorts

Up to 100 Hz MS/MS Scan Speeds: Delivers unique qualitative and quantitative capabilities, from fast targeted quantification (MRM HR ) to highly multiplexed data-dependent (DDA) and data-independent methods (SWATH ® )

Delivers unique qualitative and quantitative capabilities, from fast targeted quantification (MRM ) to highly multiplexed data-dependent (DDA) and data-independent methods (SWATH ) Analyst® TF Software 1.8: Scheduled ionization and target TIC function give the user temporal control over the number of ions entering the system, eliminating the acquisition of unwanted data and maximizing system uptime

Alongside the TripleTOF® 6600+, SCIEX introduces the innovation of Scanning SWATH® Acquisition, to be hosted on the system. Scanning SWATH® is the ultimate approach for immortalizing a sample by creating a digital data record of all detectable analytes, capturing more detail about potential markers than its predecessor. Utilizing a sliding Q1 window scanned across the mass range, Scanning SWATH® produces four-dimensional data where the correlation between fragment and precursor provide better confidence. With more information, users can quantify and characterize species that would have previously been inaccessible.

“The TripleTOF® 6600+ with Scanning SWATH® retains the sensitivity and data quality we have come to expect, but adds the fast scanning capability that is critical for the next generation of proteomic applications, that we have increasingly become dependent on,” says Markus Ralser, Senior Group Leader, Molecular Biology of Metabolism Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute, London, and Director of Biochemistry, at the Charité, Berlin.

To complete the data journey, SCIEX also introduced a new generation of OneOmics™, now integrated into SCIEX Cloud. Customers can share and supercharge their SWATH® approach by integrating their data into a cloud-based environment to efficiently translate big data generated from proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics approaches into meaningful biological results.

“Industrializing omics has been a big focus of ours over the last few years, and the TripleTOFc 6600+ System with OneOmics™ provides a powerful solution that will scale with today’s larger studies,” says Christie Hunter, Director of Applications, SCIEX. “I am especially thrilled about this next chapter in the evolution of SWATH®, with Scanning SWATH® Acquisition, and look forward to working with researchers to progress this innovation.”

For more information, please visit sciex.com or the SCIEX Hospitality Suite at ASMS.

