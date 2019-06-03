SCIEX : Introduces the TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System with Scanning SWATH® Acquisition and OneOmics™ in SCIEX : Cloud

SCIEX,
a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the
TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System, and introduces Scanning
SWATH® Acquisition alongside high performance data processing
with OneOmics™ in SCIEX Cloud. Together, these accurate mass portfolio
advancements enable precise large-scale quantification to drive the
discovery of new biomarkers in clinical research.
The TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS System is
the next chapter in the TripleTOF® portfolio, built for
large-scale precise quantification and flexible use. The instrument
incorporates simplified low-flow source technology to deliver
accessible, sensitive and robust quantification; while multiple
software-enabled improvements increase robustness and maximize system
uptime. The key features of the TripleTOF® 6600+ LC-MS/MS
System include:
-
OptiFlow® Turbo V Source: A single
source for all low-flow applications, with flow rates of 100 nL/min to
200 μL/min, the OptiFlow Turbo V Source enables long-term operations
to study large sample cohorts
-
Up to 100 Hz MS/MS Scan Speeds: Delivers unique qualitative and
quantitative capabilities, from fast targeted quantification (MRMHR)
to highly multiplexed data-dependent (DDA) and data-independent
methods (SWATH®)
-
Analyst® TF Software 1.8: Scheduled
ionization and target TIC function give the user temporal control over
the number of ions entering the system, eliminating the acquisition of
unwanted data and maximizing system uptime
Alongside the TripleTOF® 6600+, SCIEX introduces the
innovation of Scanning SWATH®
Acquisition, to be hosted on the system. Scanning SWATH®
is the ultimate approach for immortalizing a sample by creating a
digital data record of all detectable analytes, capturing more detail
about potential markers than its predecessor. Utilizing a sliding Q1
window scanned across the mass range, Scanning SWATH®
produces four-dimensional data where the correlation between fragment
and precursor provide better confidence. With more information, users
can quantify and characterize species that would have previously been
inaccessible.
“The TripleTOF® 6600+ with Scanning SWATH® retains
the sensitivity and data quality we have come to expect, but adds the
fast scanning capability that is critical for the next generation of
proteomic applications, that we have increasingly become dependent on,”
says Markus Ralser, Senior Group Leader, Molecular Biology of Metabolism
Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute, London, and Director of
Biochemistry, at the Charité, Berlin.
To complete the data journey, SCIEX also introduced a new generation of OneOmics™,
now integrated into SCIEX Cloud. Customers can share and supercharge
their SWATH® approach by integrating their data into a
cloud-based environment to efficiently translate big data generated from
proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics approaches into meaningful
biological results.
“Industrializing omics has been a big focus of ours over the last few
years, and the TripleTOFc 6600+ System with OneOmics™
provides a powerful solution that will scale with today’s larger
studies,” says Christie Hunter, Director of Applications, SCIEX. “I am
especially thrilled about this next chapter in the evolution of SWATH®,
with Scanning SWATH® Acquisition, and look forward to working
with researchers to progress this innovation.”
