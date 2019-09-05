SCIEX : Launches Partner Portal to Support Customer Needs Worldwide and Extend Network

With over 160 partners worldwide, the SCIEX Channel Partner Portal Program is designed to better serve customers, help generate business and provide reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions for routine and complex analysis

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced today the launch of its Channel Partner Network. This new network helps SCIEX to strengthen its position as a worldwide analytical solutions leader by providing more sales, technical, service and marketing support to their partners, and to offer customer experience excellence with its local network.

The Channel Partner Network harnesses local structure and expertise to offer continued support for customers’ needs. With more than 160 partners established worldwide, the network will combine partner expertise and services with SCIEX solutions across the entire portfolio.

The intuitive online Partner Portal Program offers channel partners exclusive access to knowledge and tools. These include trainings, support for sales, service, application and marketing activities, and benefits such as discounts, deal agreements, qualified lead and more. The program has three different channel partner categories – (Platinum, Gold and Silver) – each acting as an extension of the SCIEX organization.

“The strong relationships with our partners and their contributions have allowed us to take our offerings to the next level. This move to a unified and multi-service portal enforces our global reach and proves we’re not only a reliable service provider, we’re also a partner,” said Marco Eijsackers, VP of Global Channel Management at SCIEX. “With our Channel Partners network, we enable scientists and laboratories to find answers to the analytical challenges they encounter.”

"We have been distributing SCIEX technology in Hungary since the foundation of our company back in 2001,” said Dr. Miklós Lipták, Managing Director at Perform in Hungary. “The collaboration was always smooth and satisfactory for both parties. We are proud of this partnership and are convinced that with SCIEX we provide the highest quality products to our customers and outstanding support, enabling the users to be effective and productive in their everyday work."

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX, with its Channel Partners network, aims to excel by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com.

