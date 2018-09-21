SCIEX : Presenting New Applications at Global CESI-MS Symposium 2018

Innovations in ultra low-flow separation and accurate mass analysis expands into proteomics, metabolomics, food and environmental monitoring

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced new applications for CESI-MS, its breakthrough technology for discovering previously undetectable characteristics in small samples. During the 3rd CESI-MS Symposium on October 10-11th 2018, at Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, CESI-MS users will share their expertise and cutting-edge science to demonstrate how the methodology is now advancing analytical applications in pharmaceuticals, proteomics, metabolomics, as well as food and environmental monitoring.

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) with Electrospray Ionization (ESI) enables the separation of even the minutest complex samples, without complicated handling, or issues with dead volumes and carryover. The technology offers ultra low-flow separation along with high-performance, high-resolution, accurate mass spectrometry (MS). CESI-MS is part of the SCIEX suite of fast, efficient and unique separation technologies – the widest range of ESI-MS front-end solutions on the market.

The 2018 Global CESI-MS Symposium will feature experts from academia, biopharma and industry innovators covering topics such as:

Using CESI-MS to Quantify mAbs With a Pseudo Intact or Intact Approach – Presented by Richard Snell, GSK, UK

– Presented by Richard Snell, GSK, UK The Top to Bottom of Protein Phosphorylation Using CESI-MS – Presented by Professor Claire Eyers, Liverpool University, UK

– Presented by Professor Claire Eyers, Liverpool University, UK The Detection of Pesticide Metabolite TFA by CESI-MS – Presented by Dr. Sven Stuke, Bayer, Germany

“The Symposium brings together internationally renowned researchers and innovators as they present their latest advances in CESI-MS,” said Andreas Krupke, CESI-MS Product Manager at SCIEX. “This interactive event enables participants to gain valuable know-how from experts across a variety of fields, that will bring a competitive edge to any lab working within compound identification and quantification.”

Visit the Symposium registration page for more information.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit www.sciex.com.

SCIEX social: Twitter: @SCIEXnews, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. RUO-MKT-12-8316-A

AB Sciex is operating as SCIEX.

© 2018 AB Sciex. The trademarks mentioned herein are the property of the AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners. AB Sciex™ is being used under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005066/en/