SCIEX : Presenting New Applications at Global CESI-MS Symposium 2018

SCIEX,
a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced
new applications for CESI-MS, its breakthrough technology for
discovering previously undetectable characteristics in small samples.
During the 3rd CESI-MS Symposium on October 10-11th
2018, at Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, CESI-MS
users will share their expertise and cutting-edge science to demonstrate
how the methodology is now advancing analytical applications in
pharmaceuticals, proteomics, metabolomics, as well as food and
environmental monitoring.
Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) with Electrospray Ionization (ESI)
enables the separation of even the minutest complex samples, without
complicated handling, or issues with dead volumes and carryover. The
technology offers ultra low-flow separation along with high-performance,
high-resolution, accurate mass spectrometry (MS). CESI-MS is part of the
SCIEX suite of fast, efficient and unique separation technologies – the
widest range of ESI-MS front-end solutions on the market.
The 2018 Global CESI-MS Symposium will feature experts from academia,
biopharma and industry innovators covering topics such as:
-
Using CESI-MS to Quantify mAbs With a Pseudo Intact or Intact
Approach – Presented by Richard Snell, GSK, UK
-
The Top to Bottom of Protein Phosphorylation Using CESI-MS –
Presented by Professor Claire Eyers, Liverpool University, UK
-
The Detection of Pesticide Metabolite TFA by CESI-MS –
Presented by Dr. Sven Stuke, Bayer, Germany
“The Symposium brings together internationally renowned researchers and
innovators as they present their latest advances in CESI-MS,” said
Andreas Krupke, CESI-MS Product Manager at SCIEX. “This interactive
event enables participants to gain valuable know-how from experts across
a variety of fields, that will bring a competitive edge to any lab
working within compound identification and quantification.”
Visit the Symposium
registration page for more information.
About SCIEX
SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and
laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges
they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and
support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass
spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the
scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research,
drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing,
forensics and clinical research.
With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to
and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop
reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine
what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more
information, please visit www.sciex.com.
