SCIEX : Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready Launches at ASMS 2019

SCIEX,
a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the
SCIEX Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready,
coupling triple quadrupole and QTRAP® functionality in a
single system to deliver higher data confidence from the same sample.
The QTRAP® functionality can be implemented at any time by
simply activating a field upgradable license, empowering users to
future-proof their labs.
Combining these two instruments into one was the product of clear
customer feedback, specifically those in the food, environmental,
forensics, pharma and life science research fields, voicing the need for
an instrument with increased efficiency and dynamic range. While the
triple quadrupole provides best-in-class quantification, the QTRAP®
functionality adds depth to data quality with the Linear Ion Trap.
Key features of the SCIEX Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP®
Ready include:
-
Increased Polarity Switching Time: Increased efficiency of
positive and negative ion analysis in the same acquisition – with 5
msec in MRM and Scheduled MRM™ – analyzes more analytes in a single
run without compromising data quality
-
Linear Dynamic Range of up to 6 orders: Produces highly
precise, quantified data to see low-level trace detection through to
excessively abundant analytes in any application
-
QTRAP® functionality: 12,000 Da/sec enables
speedy qualitative confirmation of crucial analytes in parallel with
MRM quantitative data
“The SCIEX Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready
is a combination of two of our leading technologies, offering the
optimal quantification and data acquisition from any given sample to
meet a number of regulatory and analytical requirements, now and in the
future,” says Dominic Gostick, Vice President and General Manager,
LC-MS, SCIEX.
For more information, please visit sciex.com
or the SCIEX
Hospitality Suite at ASMS.
