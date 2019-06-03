Log in
SCIEX : Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready Launches at ASMS 2019

06/03/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Building from the company’s best-selling SCIEX Triple Quad™ for over 10 years, users can now get triple quad sensitivity plus QTRAP® functionality in one system

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the SCIEX Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready, coupling triple quadrupole and QTRAP® functionality in a single system to deliver higher data confidence from the same sample. The QTRAP® functionality can be implemented at any time by simply activating a field upgradable license, empowering users to future-proof their labs.

Combining these two instruments into one was the product of clear customer feedback, specifically those in the food, environmental, forensics, pharma and life science research fields, voicing the need for an instrument with increased efficiency and dynamic range. While the triple quadrupole provides best-in-class quantification, the QTRAP® functionality adds depth to data quality with the Linear Ion Trap.

Key features of the SCIEX Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready include:

  • Increased Polarity Switching Time: Increased efficiency of positive and negative ion analysis in the same acquisition – with 5 msec in MRM and Scheduled MRM™ – analyzes more analytes in a single run without compromising data quality
  • Linear Dynamic Range of up to 6 orders: Produces highly precise, quantified data to see low-level trace detection through to excessively abundant analytes in any application
  • QTRAP® functionality: 12,000 Da/sec enables speedy qualitative confirmation of crucial analytes in parallel with MRM quantitative data

“The SCIEX Triple Quad™ 5500+ LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready is a combination of two of our leading technologies, offering the optimal quantification and data acquisition from any given sample to meet a number of regulatory and analytical requirements, now and in the future,” says Dominic Gostick, Vice President and General Manager, LC-MS, SCIEX.

For more information, please visit sciex.com or the SCIEX Hospitality Suite at ASMS.

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

RUO-MKT-12-9731-A

AB Sciex is operating as SCIEX.

© 2019 AB Sciex. The trademarks mentioned herein are the property of the AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners. AB Sciex™ is being used under license.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com

SCIEX social: @SCIEXnewsLinkedIn, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
