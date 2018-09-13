SCORR Marketing : and Applied Clinical Trials Release Report Evaluating Efforts to Integrate Clinical Research and Health Care

SCORR
Marketing, a global health science marketing and communications
firm, in partnership with Applied
Clinical Trials, released the results of its survey, Integration of
Clinical Research and Health Care. The report assesses the extent to
which organizations involved in clinical research are working
collaboratively to strengthen the connections between research and
health care.
“Many in the industry agree that integrating clinical research into
health care is important; we decided to find out whether companies are
actively working on this,” said Anne-Marie
Hess, SCORR’s director of market intelligence. “We discovered that
there is a lot of room for improvement. While those working in academia
and at research sites reported their organizations have an initiative to
increase collaboration, less than a third of sponsors and service
providers do.”
This survey provides insights into many of the key topics discussed at
last year’s Bridging
Clinical Research & Clinical Health Care Collaborative, a
strategic forum aimed to strengthen the connection between clinical
research and clinical health care.
While attendees at that conference emphasized the value of
patient-centricity to further strengthen the connection between clinical
research and health care, survey results indicate that only a quarter of
respondents say their companies seek input from patient advocacy groups
in their clinical study protocols. Only about a third incorporate views
from patients and their caregivers.
The responses in the report also highlight how organizational size and
location affect patient engagement. “Respondents from smaller
organizations feel they do a better job of reaching out to patients than
employees of large companies,” said Todd
Baker, group publisher at Applied Clinical Trials. “Likewise, North
Americans believe their organizations do better patient outreach than
those from Europe or the rest of the world.”
The survey report can be downloaded for free at scorrmarketing.com.
