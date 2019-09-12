Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SCORR Marketing : and the Conference Forum to Collaborate on CRAACO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

A Shared Mission of Unifying Clinical Research and Clinical Care

SCORR Marketing, the leading full-service marketing and communications firm in the health science industry, and the Conference Forum, the leading presenter of strategic-level life science conferences, will collaborate on the 2020 Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO) conference. The Conference Forum will include key initiatives and thought leaders from the Bridging Clinical Research & Clinical Health Care Collaborative at its CRAACO conference.

“We started the Bridging Collaborative in 2018 to bring all stakeholders together to address the gap between clinical research and health care,” said Cinda Orr, CEO at SCORR. “Moving these discussions to CRAACO means the momentum of the Bridging Collaborative will continue as we persist in exploring ways to put patients at the center of research and care.”

Although the Bridging Collaborative is changing, its key areas of focus will continue to be discussed through the CRAACO conference.

“While CRAACO approaches clinical research as a care option from a different viewpoint, we expect this collaboration will make our event stronger by bringing more voices to the conversation,” said Valerie Bowling, executive director of the Conference Forum. “This enhances our ability to facilitate meaningful discussions that ultimately benefit patients.”

CRAACO will be April 27–28, 2020, in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. SCORR will be the event’s lead media sponsor, and SCORR Vice President of Communications Roger Boutin will serve on CRAACO’s advisory board.

About SCORR Marketing
SCORR Marketing is the leading full-service marketing agency for the health science industry. With global capabilities, SCORR partners with companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of biopharmaceutical and device products, as well as those delivering health care products and services. SCORR provides integrated programs to help clients achieve their goals and improve health and well-being worldwide. Learn more at scorrmarketing.com.

About the Conference Forum
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The Conference Forum examines and challenges the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42aCNB FINANCIAL : Haines joins cnb as vice president, commercial banking
PU
08:42aSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
08:42aTaiwan's Chunghwa Picture Tubes unable to pay full wages for August
AQ
08:42aHC : Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a director
PU
08:42aBAN LOONG : Supplemental circular in relation to the re-election of directors and supplemental notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:40aFORTUM : Supplier Day took a look at what's ahead
AQ
08:40aBusiness Leaders Urge Senate to Pass Gun Legislation in Letter
DJ
08:40aDELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:39aFULVIO CONTI : Telecom Italia chairman Conti expected to resign - sources
RE
08:39aUS Buyout Fundraising Activity Reaching Its Highest Quarterly Volume
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
4BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion
5ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group