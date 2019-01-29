SCP Colorado Springs Celebrates Grand Opening

Unique Holistic Hospitality Concept Looks to Make the World a Better Place by Serving Those Who Value Personal Wellness, Social Good and the Environment

Soul Community Planet announced today that after nearly one year and a comprehensive $9 million renovation, SCP Colorado Springs marks its grand opening. Awarded Colorado Springs’ most innovative new business concept by Visit COS, SCP Colorado Springs is comprised of 174 hotel rooms, the state-of-the-art SCP Fit fitness center, the SCP Commons creative co-working space and the Provisions market, featuring healthy, locally-sourced food and drink.

Soul Community Planet also announced today that it will continue offering its Fair Trade Pricing program at SCP Colorado Springs. The program gives guests the power to determine the prices they pay based on the quality of their experience.

“We are proud to open our first SCP in Colorado Springs. Our vision is to make the world a better place by serving those who value personal wellness, social good and the environment. Our hand-crafted SCP venues merge earth-friendly and socially responsible practices with modern, clean lodging accommodations, nutritious “vegan-forward” food choices, places for socializing, collaborating and working, and superior fitness experiences - all at prices determined by our guests themselves,” said Soul Community Planet Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse.

The SCP Experience

Very little within an SCP venue is traditional. The typical SCP will be a well-located, vintage hotel or motel, which has been recycled into a combination of modern lodging accommodations, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a wealth of wellness opportunities for travelers and the community, a creative co-working space and a market with locally-sourced healthy and natural food and beverage options. The end result is a melding of eco-friendly lodging, common social community spaces, co-working and fitness facilities, along with a market, where all of these elements enhance and support each other.

Cruse added, “Our hand-crafted venues, featuring reclaimed wood, living green walls, exposed brick and hand-painted murals, unite earth-friendly and socially responsible practices with fresh, clean lodging accommodations, along with nutritious ‘vegan-forward’ food choices, places for socializing, collaborating and working – all at prices determined by our guests themselves.”

The 98,000-square-foot SCP Colorado Springs includes:

Space for the Soul

SCP Colorado Springs has 174 guest rooms, which bring wellness and mindfulness in at a very accessible level. The guest rooms’ eco-industrial design is minimalist in décor and designed for rest and relaxation with a focus on mitigating sound and light, while maximizing comfort and cleanliness. Our use of Further® bath products and ECOS® cleaning products minimizes ongoing toxicity commonly found in traditional hotels.

SCP Fit, the 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art health and wellness area includes two Peloton bikes, three TRX stations, as well as a treadmill, stair climber, spin cycle, and elliptical machine. Guests also can use the dumbbell and barbell stations and take yoga classes.

Provisions Market offers only carefully selected food choices that are healthy (vegan forward), fresh, and whenever possible locally sourced.

Places for the Community

SCP Commons offers large, creative co-working spaces with current technology and eco-industrial furnishings focused on both local entrepreneurs and the “ Digital Nomad” community. The appeal of SCP Commons is enhanced through its co-location with world-class fitness, a great bar and lobby scene, excellent food choices and top-notch guest service.

community. The appeal of SCP Commons is enhanced through its co-location with world-class fitness, a great bar and lobby scene, excellent food choices and top-notch guest service. Leveraging healthy local foodology with great mixology and local brews available daily with live music each weekend.

Good for the Planet

Our renovations extensively utilize recycled, natural and low-toxicity materials.

In addition to modern HVAC, property-wide LEDs, and high efficiency equipment, our properties typically include extensive solar arrays which help to support our (already reduced) electrical demand. We also provide EV charging stations for our guests (the SCP Colorado Springs has four Tesla charging stations available for guest use).

From low flow toilets and water fixtures, to native landscaping, we endeavor to minimize our water consumption in all areas.

SCP hotels do not utilize plastic water bottles, straws or plasticware. Our goal is to reduce overall waste (plastics and other) by 50% as compared to a typical hotel.

About SCP Colorado Springs

With majestic views of the world-famous Pikes Peak, the 174-room SCP Colorado Springs is conveniently located off I-25, and within four miles of the U.S. Olympic Training Center. For more information and to book reservations, visit www.scphotel.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Soul Community Planet

San Clemente, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves and the planet. The first concept to be unveiled by the new company is SCP in Colorado Springs. Soul Community Planet donates five percent of its profits to charitable causes that support its core values. For more information, go to www.SoulCommunityPlanet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005938/en/