SCP Redmond Names Tobias Colvin as General Manager

Soul Community Planet (SCP) today announced the appointment of Tobias Colvin as SCP Redmond’s new general manager, effective immediately. With more than 19 years of luxury hospitality management experience in city hotel and resort operations, Colvin will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the newly-renovated 49-room SCP Redmond.

“We welcome Tobias to our SCP family. Aside from sharing SCP’s holistic hospitality values, Tobias has the leadership skills to help make SCP Redmond a great success,” said Soul Community Planet Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse. “Tobias brings a diversity of life experiences, a love for the outdoors, and, following management roles with top-rated hotel properties such as the Ritz-Carlton Club in Aspen, an exceptional hospitality resume.”

Prior to joining SCP, Colvin had a senior leadership role at the Black Butte Ranch is Sisters, Ore., where his achievements included running “The Central Oregon Shootout,” the largest golf tournament in Central Oregon. He has also held positions as director of catering and conference management at the Loews Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Ga., director of events at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Ga., director of meetings and events at The Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge in Charlotte, N.C., and club manager at The Ritz-Carlton Club Aspen Highlands in Aspen, Colo. He graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo., with a B.S. in Natural Resources Management.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the historic SCP Redmond as general manager just as it gets ready to open its doors,” said Colvin. “I’ll be working hard to make sure we provide excellent service for our guests so they have wonderful memories of their stay.”

About SCP Redmond

The New Redmond Hotel by SCP is located at the corner of 6th and Evergreen in the vibrant downtown center of Redmond, Oregon. The hotel is conveniently located at the intersection of two major travel arteries, the north-south highway 97 and the east-west highway 126, and is served by a large regional airport, the Redmond Municipal Airport.

For more information, please visit www.scphotel.com/Redmond.

About Soul Community Planet

San Juan Capistrano-based Soul Community Planet (SCP) was born out of a vision to help make the world a better place by serving those who value personal wellness, social good and the environment. SCP provides thoughtfully designed, environmentally-friendly places to stay, eat, relax, meet, have fun, work and self-improve. SCP calls this Holistic Hospitality.

SCP launched its first venue, SCP Colorado Springs, in 2018. Its second one, SCP Redmond, is scheduled to open in November 2019. Soul Community Planet donates five percent of its profits to charitable causes that support its core values. For more information, please visit www.SoulCommunityPlanet.com.

