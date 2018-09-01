Log in
SCREENEO INNOVATION and PHILIPS Enter a Long-Term Exclusive Brand Licensing Agreement

09/01/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Secures Pico, Ultra Short Throw Projectors, and Digital Receivers.

TOLOCHENAZ, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 / Today, SCREENEOINNOVATION SA (? SCREENEO? as part of the POWER DATA HOLDING SA) announces they have entered a long-term, and exclusive brand licensing agreement. Through this agreement, SCREENEO acquires the global rights to the PHILIPS brand for handheld, ultra-short throw projectors, and digital receivers. While PHILIPS will license its brand to SCREENEO for the range of products stated above, SCREENEO will design, manufacture, sell and provide customer support. SCREENEO will exclusively manage all sales and distribution and serve as a global distributor of new PHILIPS-branded Pico Projector, Ultra Short Throw Projectors, and Digital Receivers along with a wide distribution network.

SCREENEO, through its mother company POWER DATA Holding SA, which has a world-class broad portfolio of products plans to partner with technology and lifestyle businesses partners to expand and enhance the iconic brand?s global consumer footprint. SCREENEO will leverage its long-standing relationships with leading manufacturers and its growing network to secure significant worldwide distribution partners.

"At SCREENEO, we are unexpected, simple and believe in extraordinary, excellence and customer centrism. We build products for those who believe that what makes technology smart is what you can do with it rather than what it can do. We do this by leveraging our design expertise and the innovative Philips brand as well as democratizing innovation that makes sense to consumers giving access to technologies that enables people to do more, watch more, and enjoy more. With these combined strengths, we bring premium award-winning Projectors to the market: caring, innovative, easy to use, and impactful. Through relentless innovations, discoveries, and fantastic partnerships, Screeneo is transforming the world of vision, offering easy to access and long-lasting product to enhance customer?s life, for them to share their favorite moments or just devour great motion pictures,? said Dan Mamane, President & CEO of POWER DATA HOLDING.

?We are excited to partner with Screeneo Innovation, as they bring innovation, projection technology, and a strong distribution network. Together, we believe we will be able to continue the strong Philips product lineup, marketing and excellent consumer care,? Andy Mintz, SVP, Head of Global Brand Licensing at Philips.

Additional information on the product roadmap and availability of devices will be available in coming months.

Press: press@screeneo.com

Additional Links
Philips Official UK Website

Source: SCREENEOINNOVATION SA


© Accesswire 2018
