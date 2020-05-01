Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SCWORX DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In SCWorx Corp. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:26am EDT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in SCWorx Corp. (“SCWorx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WORX) of the June 29, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in SCWorx stock or options between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/WORXThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased SCWorx securities between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Yannes v. SCWorx Corp. et al. was filed on April 29, 2020.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that SCWorx’s supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) that SCWorx’s buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 13, 2020, before the market opened, SCWorx announced that it had received a committed purchase order of two million COVID-19 rapid testing kits, “with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35M per week.”

On this news, the Company’s share price increased by $9.77, to close at $12.02 per share on April 13, 2020.

On April 17, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report doubting the validity of the deal, calling it “completely bogus.” Hindenburg Research alleged that the COVID-19 test supplier that SCWorx is buying from, Promedical, has a Chief Executive Officer “who formerly ran another business accused of defrauding its investors and customers” and “was also alleged to have falsified his medical credentials.” According to the report, Promedical claimed to the FDA and regulators in Australia to be offering COVID-19 test kits manufactured by Wondfo, but Wondfo “disavowed any relationship” and the buyer that SCWorx claimed to have lined up does not appear to be “capable of handling hundreds of millions of dollars in orders.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell, over the following three trading sessions, from $6.95 per share on April 16, 2020 to $5.76 on April 21, 2020: a $1.19 or 17.12% drop.

On April 22, 2020, the SEC halted trading of the Company’s stock.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding SCWorx’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aREDFIN : Shortfall in New Supply of Homes for Sale Felt Most Acutely at the High End
PR
09:01aIBM STUDY : COVID-19 Is Significantly Altering U.S. Consumer Behavior and Plans Post-Crisis
PR
09:01aDHI : Dice Provides Six Months Free Recruitment Services to U.S. Hospitals to Aid in COVID-19 Relief
PR
09:01aDRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Announces Launch of Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund
PR
09:01aCIT : Announces 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
09:01aCALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY : Announces Change To A Virtual-Only Format For The 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
PR
09:01aDOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares May 2020 Distribution
PR
09:01aBLACKLINE : Unveils Quick-Deployment Remote Audit Package to Help Customers Prepare for Audits with Confidence in Uncertain Times
AQ
09:01aPEPSICO : Doritos Gives A Platform To Seniors Missing Out On Graduations And The Iconic Speeches That Make Up The Voices Of A Generation
PR
09:01aFIRST NATIONAL BANKERS BANKSHARES, INC. : Announces Pax Mogenson Promotion to President of First National Bankers Bank
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group