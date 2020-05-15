Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SCWORX LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SCWorx Corp.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - WORX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SCWorx investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the SCWorx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scworx-loss-notice-rosen-a-leading-and-top-ranked-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-scworx-corp-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--worx-301060257.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pOmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Investor Call Information
GL
06:35pMay 2020 Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates
PU
06:35pAVISTA : 2020 AGA Financial Forum
PU
06:35pJ C PENNEY : files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic
AQ
06:34pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : The Bulldog-Ancora Group Commences Tender Offer for $70 Million of Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund
BU
06:31pCRESVAL CAPITAL : Provides Update on Extension to Annual Filing
AQ
06:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A123 Systems LLC and Ballard Power Systems Inc. | Technavio
BU
06:30pAftermath Silver Completes Acquisition of 80% Ownership in the Cachinal Silver Project
NE
06:28pEXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
06:28pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Investors
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group