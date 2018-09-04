SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Names Matt Carter as CEO, Positioning the Company for Next Chapter of Growth

Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that Matt Carter has joined the company’s leadership team as its Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Carter will oversee Aryaka’s global operations and spearhead the company’s next chapter of growth by building upon its established position as a leader in the SD-WAN, networking services, and application delivery space.

“Aryaka’s proven track record in the industry speaks for itself. I am thrilled to join the market leader in the SD-WAN space and build on the company’s stellar growth,” said Carter. “This is an opportunity to lead a global organization and work with a talented and creative team that is already seeing a high-level of success in a market that will only continue to grow as it matures. As CEO, my key focus is to build on this momentum while delivering the most innovative solutions to the pressing network problems of today.”

With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the enterprise networking, cloud and digital technology industries, Carter brings leadership experience to Aryaka from companies like Inteliquent, Sprint and AT&T. Most recently, he served as President and CEO at Inteliquent, where he was recruited by the Board of Directors to lead the transformation of the public, cloud-based unified communications company.

Prior to joining Inteliquent, Carter served as President of Sprint’s global enterprise business, where he oversaw the company’s multi-billion-dollar B2B business unit, which included a range of diversified communications technologies, including an $11 billion portfolio of global IP, web hosting and marketing services for SMB customers and managed mobility solutions.

“We are excited for Matt to join Aryaka’s executive leadership team because he is a dynamic, veteran CEO with a proven track record of guiding both public and private organizations through various stages of growth,” said Ram Gupta, Chairman of the Board at Aryaka. “Matt’s expertise related to the networking, cloud and digital technology industries is a huge benefit, as each sector aligns well with Aryaka’s business strategy, and we look forward to the next chapter of Aryaka’s success story.”

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka’s SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable solution for global enterprises looking to accelerate the performance of the business-critical applications that enable their digital transformation initiatives and power their growth.

