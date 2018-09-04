SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Names Matt Carter as CEO, Positioning the Company for Next Chapter of Growth

Aryaka®,
the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that Matt
Carter has joined the company’s leadership team as its Chief
Executive Officer. In this role, Carter will oversee Aryaka’s global
operations and spearhead the company’s next chapter of growth by
building upon its established position as a leader in the SD-WAN,
networking services, and application delivery space.
“Aryaka’s proven track record in the industry speaks for itself. I am
thrilled to join the market leader in the SD-WAN space and build on the
company’s stellar growth,” said Carter. “This is an opportunity to lead
a global organization and work with a talented and creative team that is
already seeing a high-level of success in a market that will only
continue to grow as it matures. As CEO, my key focus is to build on this
momentum while delivering the most innovative solutions to the pressing
network problems of today.”
With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the
enterprise networking, cloud and digital technology industries, Carter
brings leadership experience to Aryaka from companies like Inteliquent,
Sprint and AT&T. Most recently, he served as President and CEO at
Inteliquent, where he was recruited by the Board of Directors to lead
the transformation of the public, cloud-based unified communications
company.
Prior to joining Inteliquent, Carter served as President of Sprint’s
global enterprise business, where he oversaw the company’s
multi-billion-dollar B2B business unit, which included a range of
diversified communications technologies, including an $11 billion
portfolio of global IP, web hosting and marketing services for SMB
customers and managed mobility solutions.
“We are excited for Matt to join Aryaka’s executive leadership team
because he is a dynamic, veteran CEO with a proven track record of
guiding both public and private organizations through various stages of
growth,” said Ram Gupta, Chairman of the Board at Aryaka. “Matt’s
expertise related to the networking, cloud and digital technology
industries is a huge benefit, as each sector aligns well with Aryaka’s
business strategy, and we look forward to the next chapter of Aryaka’s
success story.”
Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading
global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in
the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and
on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka’s SD-WAN has quickly become
the only viable solution for global enterprises looking to accelerate
the performance of the business-critical applications that enable their
digital transformation initiatives and power their growth.
For information about Aryaka, visit www.aryaka.com.
About Aryaka
Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises
connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications
to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka’s Global SD-WAN
combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and
acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network
visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.
To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com.
