Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Names Matt Carter as CEO, Positioning the Company for Next Chapter of Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that Matt Carter has joined the company’s leadership team as its Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Carter will oversee Aryaka’s global operations and spearhead the company’s next chapter of growth by building upon its established position as a leader in the SD-WAN, networking services, and application delivery space.

“Aryaka’s proven track record in the industry speaks for itself. I am thrilled to join the market leader in the SD-WAN space and build on the company’s stellar growth,” said Carter. “This is an opportunity to lead a global organization and work with a talented and creative team that is already seeing a high-level of success in a market that will only continue to grow as it matures. As CEO, my key focus is to build on this momentum while delivering the most innovative solutions to the pressing network problems of today.”

With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the enterprise networking, cloud and digital technology industries, Carter brings leadership experience to Aryaka from companies like Inteliquent, Sprint and AT&T. Most recently, he served as President and CEO at Inteliquent, where he was recruited by the Board of Directors to lead the transformation of the public, cloud-based unified communications company.

Prior to joining Inteliquent, Carter served as President of Sprint’s global enterprise business, where he oversaw the company’s multi-billion-dollar B2B business unit, which included a range of diversified communications technologies, including an $11 billion portfolio of global IP, web hosting and marketing services for SMB customers and managed mobility solutions.

“We are excited for Matt to join Aryaka’s executive leadership team because he is a dynamic, veteran CEO with a proven track record of guiding both public and private organizations through various stages of growth,” said Ram Gupta, Chairman of the Board at Aryaka. “Matt’s expertise related to the networking, cloud and digital technology industries is a huge benefit, as each sector aligns well with Aryaka’s business strategy, and we look forward to the next chapter of Aryaka’s success story.”

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka’s SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable solution for global enterprises looking to accelerate the performance of the business-critical applications that enable their digital transformation initiatives and power their growth.

For information about Aryaka, visit www.aryaka.com.

About Aryaka
Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka’s Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com. Follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pCONN : CONNS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:58pARISTA Prevails Over Arcadia Biosciences in Patent Dispute Over High Fiber Wheat
PR
12:57pENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : EDPR is awarded LT contracts for wind capacity at Brazilian energy auction
PU
12:57p0694758 BC : Golden Arrow Drill Program Delineates New Target at the Antofalla Silver-Gold-Base Metal Project, Argentina
PU
12:57pUNILEVER : AdColony launches Aurora HD interactive video ads to engage mobile users in Middle East
AQ
12:57pOCONOMOWOC BANCSHARES : Tips for Home Sellers
PU
12:57pNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REIT : Announces Appointment of Valery Zamuner to Board of Trustees
PU
12:57pPublication of eQUEST Study Results Demonstrate that eSight 3 is a Clinically Effective Device for the Visually Impaired
GL
12:56pOPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK ON THE INDIUM GALLIUM ZINC OXIDE MARKET TO 2023 : Covering Sharp Imaging & Information Company, Apple, Asus, AU Optronics, Fujitsu, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:56pEQUITY RESIDENTIAL : to Participate in Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4DISCOVERY LTD : DISCOVERY : delivers strong results as the Group launches new businesses and develops its bank..
5REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.