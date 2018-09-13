SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
SD-WAN Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005964/en/
SD-WAN Market: SD-WAN Vendors, SD-WAN Benefits, Supplier Selection, Strategic Sourcing Insights, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)
Extensive adoption of cloud-based services is propelling the
demand for SD-WAN technology among end users. Also, owing to its
compatibility over WAN and MPLS networks, its demand among the end-user
industries has increased substantially. Other SD-WAN benefits such as
its ability to facilitate the development of a centrally controlled
distributed network architecture are also contributing towards this
market’s increasing spend growth momentum.
“It is imperative for the buyers to implement the SD-WAN technology
over a privately held global network rather than depending on the
internet for enterprise WAN. This is essential to ensure data security
and confidentiality,” says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.
Increasing adoption of SD-WAN technology has increased the dependence of
the buyers on the SD-WAN vendors. Therefore, it has become essential to
maintain a fruitful business relationship with the vendors. Request
a FREE sample report to know our expert’s take on how to
maintain a profitable relationship with the vendors and ensure business
continuity in today’s competitive market space.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
SD-WAN market.
-
Rising demand due to its compatibility with a range of cloud-based
services that are popular among business organizations.
-
High demand for the managed services segment of the SD-WAN supply
market.
-
Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work
directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized
information! Get
in touch
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the information
technology category offer significant insights into procurement
organization objectives and identify key cost and volume drivers that
are impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide
insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability
matrix for the category.
Report scope snapshot: SD-WAN market
US market insights
-
Supplier cost structure in the US
-
Margins of suppliers in the US
-
Category cost drivers
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download
a FREE sample
Best practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Sustainability practices
-
Want more information? Purchase
the full report
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
To view this report’s table of contents, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005964/en/