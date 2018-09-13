SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global SD-WAN Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005964/en/

SD-WAN Market: SD-WAN Vendors, SD-WAN Benefits, Supplier Selection, Strategic Sourcing Insights, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Extensive adoption of cloud-based services is propelling the demand for SD-WAN technology among end users. Also, owing to its compatibility over WAN and MPLS networks, its demand among the end-user industries has increased substantially. Other SD-WAN benefits such as its ability to facilitate the development of a centrally controlled distributed network architecture are also contributing towards this market’s increasing spend growth momentum.

“It is imperative for the buyers to implement the SD-WAN technology over a privately held global network rather than depending on the internet for enterprise WAN. This is essential to ensure data security and confidentiality,” says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

Increasing adoption of SD-WAN technology has increased the dependence of the buyers on the SD-WAN vendors. Therefore, it has become essential to maintain a fruitful business relationship with the vendors. Request a FREE sample report to know our expert’s take on how to maintain a profitable relationship with the vendors and ensure business continuity in today’s competitive market space.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the SD-WAN market.

Rising demand due to its compatibility with a range of cloud-based services that are popular among business organizations.

High demand for the managed services segment of the SD-WAN supply market.

Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer significant insights into procurement organization objectives and identify key cost and volume drivers that are impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

Report scope snapshot: SD-WAN market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want more information? Purchase the full report

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005964/en/