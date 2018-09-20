SDAR Announces San Diego MLS, Only Locally Based MLS for Realtors Serving San Diego County

The Greater
San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is pleased to announce its
wholly owned and operated “San Diego MLS,” providing real estate brokers
and agents better tools, information and services needed to power their
business.
As the largest REALTOR® association in California with members
representing more than 70 percent of the listings in San Diego, SDAR is
committed to providing the preferred Multiple Listing Service for the
San Diego region. San Diego MLS is the only locally based MLS in San
Diego County.
“The San Diego real estate market is fast moving and getting more
competitive every day,” said Michael Mercurio, CEO of the Greater San
Diego Association of REALTORS®. “In listening to our members, it was
clear that they need an MLS that can meet the changing, unique needs of
our modern real estate market. San Diego MLS will offer the tools our
members know and rely on to conduct business every day with improved
features and benefits that will provide a better overall experience.”
Forthcoming San Diego MLS features include a new customized dashboard,
which will provide agents and brokers with access to all their business
tools in one, convenient place. Brokers will be able to easily track
their agents’ activity and results, and agents will have a personalized
profile with easy access to their account information, production,
stats, messages and customizable market data for their area of service.
Additionally, San Diego MLS will provide users with a choice of two
leading front-ends, empowering them to select the application that works
best for their business.
Members will have direct access to local customer service and training
on San Diego MLS at any of SDAR’s seven offices across San Diego County.
They are also encouraged to join SDAR’s new agent advisory committee to
provide input and feedback on the features of San Diego MLS and how the
site can be improved.
“We are very excited about San Diego MLS as it will quickly become the
preferred MLS for San Diego REALTORS®,” said Daina Moore, vice president
of MLS operations. “San Diego MLS will help our members generate more
clients and close more deals with better business resources, better
customizable functionality, better local customer service and better
listing and data exposure. We are excited to introduce all of these
features to our members.”
An MLS is a suite of services that real estate brokers use to establish
contracts and accumulate and disseminate information for appraisals on
real estate properties. It’s database and software are used by real
estate agents representing sellers under a listing contract to share
information about properties with other brokers who may represent
potential buyers or wish to work with a seller's broker in finding a
buyer for the property or asset.
