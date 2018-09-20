SDAR Announces San Diego MLS, Only Locally Based MLS for Realtors Serving San Diego County

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is pleased to announce its wholly owned and operated “San Diego MLS,” providing real estate brokers and agents better tools, information and services needed to power their business.

As the largest REALTOR® association in California with members representing more than 70 percent of the listings in San Diego, SDAR is committed to providing the preferred Multiple Listing Service for the San Diego region. San Diego MLS is the only locally based MLS in San Diego County.

“The San Diego real estate market is fast moving and getting more competitive every day,” said Michael Mercurio, CEO of the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®. “In listening to our members, it was clear that they need an MLS that can meet the changing, unique needs of our modern real estate market. San Diego MLS will offer the tools our members know and rely on to conduct business every day with improved features and benefits that will provide a better overall experience.”

Forthcoming San Diego MLS features include a new customized dashboard, which will provide agents and brokers with access to all their business tools in one, convenient place. Brokers will be able to easily track their agents’ activity and results, and agents will have a personalized profile with easy access to their account information, production, stats, messages and customizable market data for their area of service. Additionally, San Diego MLS will provide users with a choice of two leading front-ends, empowering them to select the application that works best for their business.

Members will have direct access to local customer service and training on San Diego MLS at any of SDAR’s seven offices across San Diego County. They are also encouraged to join SDAR’s new agent advisory committee to provide input and feedback on the features of San Diego MLS and how the site can be improved.

“We are very excited about San Diego MLS as it will quickly become the preferred MLS for San Diego REALTORS®,” said Daina Moore, vice president of MLS operations. “San Diego MLS will help our members generate more clients and close more deals with better business resources, better customizable functionality, better local customer service and better listing and data exposure. We are excited to introduce all of these features to our members.”

An MLS is a suite of services that real estate brokers use to establish contracts and accumulate and disseminate information for appraisals on real estate properties. It’s database and software are used by real estate agents representing sellers under a listing contract to share information about properties with other brokers who may represent potential buyers or wish to work with a seller's broker in finding a buyer for the property or asset.

About SDAR

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and the largest REALTOR® association in California with more than 20,000 members. Our mission is to help our members sell more homes and help more people realize the dream of home ownership. We are also dedicated to the preservation of private property rights and to the promotion and protection of the business interests of our REALTOR® members. Our REALTORS® adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards above and beyond the norm. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

