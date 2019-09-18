Log in
SDC NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SmileDirectClub Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm

09/18/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) resulting from allegations that SmileDirectClub may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or about September 11, 2019, SmileDirectClub conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 58.5 million shares of stock priced at $23.00 per share.

On the first day of trading, SmileDirectClub’s stock price fell $6.33 per share, or 27.52%, to close at $16.67 per share on September 12, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by SmileDirectClub investors. If you purchased shares of SmileDirectClub please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
