SDCCU Returns as Title Sponsor of the 15th Annual OC Marathon

02/07/2019 | 10:01am EST

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OC Running Festival, a world-class, three-day event that attracts more than 23,000 participants from 46 states and 22 countries, today announces that San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®) will return as title sponsor for the 2019 OC Marathon. The OC Running Festival, now in its 15th year, also features the OC Half Marathon, OC 5k, OC Music Festival, the Kids Run the OC “Final Mile” and the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo.

2019 SDCCU OC Marathon
More than 23,000 Expected at the 15th Annual OC Marathon on May 5, 2019


“The SDCCU OC Marathon is one of America’s top running events and we are thrilled to return as its title sponsor,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. “Last year, participants came from not just Orange County but from around the country and the world, and it was exciting to see how the global running community comes together to support each other’s success. We look forward again to helping create an elite, exciting and fun experience for all participants this year.”

“We are thrilled to have SDCCU back as our title sponsor of the OC Marathon,” said Gary Kutscher, race director of the events. “SDCCU is a tremendous supporter of the communities it serves, giving back to numerous community events and causes, through active volunteerism and activism. They also recognize the correlation between physical and financial health and with their partnership, we can work together to help our runners be both physically and financially fit.”

The SDCCU OC Marathon, one of the best destination courses on the West Coast with a diverse terrain, changing coastal and inland vistas, and majestic ocean views, will be held on Sunday, May 5. Both the marathon and half-marathon begin at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, and then wind through Newport Beach, Santa Ana and Costa Mesa to the finish line at the OC Fair and Event Center in the heart of Costa Mesa.

On Saturday, May 4, more than 3,000 people will compete in the OC 5k, followed by the OC Music Festival featuring great food, lively music and fun for the entire family. Also on May 4, approximately 9,500 local children, who completed a 10 to 12-week, in-school fitness program accumulating 25.2 miles of activity, will finish their “final mile.” The Kids Run the OC program was created in 2006 by the non-profit OC Marathon Foundation to promote health and fitness among school-age children. It is one of the largest youth running programs in the country with more than 65,000 Orange County students participating since inception.

The OC Running Festival is also the home to the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, which runs Friday, May 3 to Saturday, May 4, and where an estimated 25,000 runners and spectators will visit and learn from more than 70 exhibitors.

About SDCCU
SDCCU operates five branches in Orange County: Laguna Niguel Branch at 32341 Golden Lantern, Suite A; Alicia Parkway Branch at 27280 Alicia Parkway, Suite A in Laguna Niguel; Mission Viejo Branch at 23982 Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo; Costa Mesa Branch at 2300 Harbor Boulevard, Suite A-1 in Costa Mesa; and Westminster Branch at 6745 Westminster Blvd., Suite B in Westminster.

SDCCU is one of California’s largest credit unions, proudly serving the financial needs of customers in San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $8.2 billion, over 403,000 customers, 43 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-FREE ATMs. SDCCU provides breakthrough banking products that meet the demands of today’s lifestyle and delivers banking services that save customers money. SDCCU is leading the way, offering FREE Checking with eStatements, SDCCU mobile banking, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa® credit cards and business banking services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.

About the OC Marathon Running Festival
Now in its 15th year, the 2019 OC Marathon Running Festival is a world-class event featuring the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half-Marathon, the OC 5k, the Kids Run the OC Final Mile, the Ultimate Finish Line Festival, and the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, all held at the Orange County Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa, California, from May 3 to 5, 2019. The marathon and half-marathon is one of the best destination courses on the West Coast with a diverse terrain, changing coastal and inland vistas, and majestic ocean views. During the weekend, more than 23,000 participants, including nearly 10,000 children, will enjoy food, music and other family-fun entertainment. 

To register for the races, or for more information about how to get involved including corporate sponsorships, visit ocmarathon.com, @OCMarathon, or email info@ocmarathon.com

Media Contacts:

SDCCU OC Marathon:
Erin Peacock, Peacock PR
peacockpr@cox.net, 949-939-1872

SDCCU:
Nathan Schmidt, EVP Brand Strategy & Digital Channels
nschmidt@sdccu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5855b99-83e3-4078-a7d0-7677e1665ed5

15th- SDCCU OCM and OC Half_Final.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
