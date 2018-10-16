Log in
SDL: Initial Placement Funds Received from Aust-Sino

10/16/2018 | 02:23am CEST

45 Ventnor Ave. West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 497, West Perth WA 6872 Australia

T: +61 8 9220 2300

E:info@sundanceresources.com.au

ABN 19 055 719 394

ASX Announcement | Media Release

16 October 2018

MARKET UPDATE - INITIAL PLACEMENT FUNDS

RECEIVED FROM AUSTSINO

Further to the announcement released by Sundance Resources (ASX: SDL) ("Sundance" or "Company") to the ASX on 25 September 2018 ("Announcement"), in which Sundance announced it had reached an agreement with AustSino Resources Group Limited (ASX:ANS) ("AustSino") and all of its Noteholders ("Agreement"), Sundance is pleased to report that AustSino has paid $250,000 in immediately available funds to Sundance. Sundance will issue 62,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares to AustSino ("Initial Placement") at an issue price of $0.004 per share, as per the Agreement. The funds will be used for working capital and to fund the development of the Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project and the transactions associated with the Agreement. Shareholder approval is not required for the Initial Placement.

Sundance's shares will remain in suspension while AustSino (also in suspension) responds to the ASX's request for further information on AustSino's corporate transactions and the capital restructure that will allow AustSino to make its strategic investment in Sundance - see the AustSino announcement to the ASX on 25 September 2018 for further information.

Sundance will update shareholders on next steps as detailed in the Agreement, including the cessation of the trading suspension, as soon as it is able to do so.

ENDS

Further information:

GIULIO CASELLO

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sundance Resources Limited

Tel: +61 8 9220 2300

Email:info@sundanceresources.com.au

Media:

Peter Klinger Cannings Purple Mob: +61 411 251 540

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

Disclaimer

Austsino Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:22:02 UTC
