SDL: New Agreement with Signed with AustSino and Noteholders

ASX Announcement | Media Release
8 July 2019
NEW AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH AUSTSINO AND
NOTEHOLDERS
Summary:
-
No decision received from Cameroon Government regarding reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention and uncertainty remains as to when any decision will be made;
-
The previous agreement between Sundance, AustSino and the Noteholders announced on 24 September 2018 has been terminated and superseded;
-
Sundance, AustSino and the Sundance Noteholders have agreed to a new agreement:
-
-
The new agreement does not have the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention as a condition precedent.
-
The funding has reduced from $58M to $29M to reflect this change.
-
Following completion of the new agreement, $25M will be used to cancel Sundance's existing convertible notes on issue in exchange for a cash, share and option package for the existing noteholders;
-
Completion of the new agreement will result in a change of control of Sundance;
-
Sundance will retain $4M cash for working capital and to progress the Mbalam-Nabeba Project;
-
The existing term sheet to convert the existing convertible notes into equity and royalties (see ASX announcement dated 30 July 2018) has been extended to facilitate completion of this transaction, and if completion of this transaction does not occur then the arrangements under that term sheet remain on foot;
-
The transaction will require a number of regulatory and shareholder approvals before completion, which are expected to be satisfied before 31 December 2019. The conditions to this transaction include completion of
AustSino's own placement of shares, which in turn requires regulatory and shareholder approvals (including Chinese and FIRB approvals), and there is no guarantee that such approvals will be obtained. Failing to obtain these approvals will result in neither AustSino's placement nor the transaction proceeding; and
-
Sundance and AustSino intend to continue to explore the potential reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention and the transaction is conditional on the taking of certain further steps in this regard.
Mbalam Convention
Despite the best and substantial efforts of Sundance Resources Limited (ASX: SDL) ("Sundance" or "Company") the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention has not yet been secured.
As described in Sundance's ASX announcement on 3 April 2019, a number of meetings occurred both within and outside of Cameroon between senior representatives of the Cameroon Government and representatives from Sundance and AustSino Resources Group (ASX: ANS) ("AustSino") as well as potential other consortium partners that are interested in participating in the funding, construction and operation of the Mbalam Nabeba Iron Ore Project ("Project").
These potential consortium parties attended the meetings held in Cameroon at the end of February 2019 and they have all signed non-binding MOUs or similar documents with AustSino. In addition, a non- binding consortium acknowledgement agreement ("Consortium Agreement") was signed on 28 February 2019 between the Chinese parties, Sundance and AustSino. The Chinese parties together represent a world class syndicate and are:
-
Shenzhen Yantian Port Holdings Co Ltd;
-
China Railway Construction Corporation International Co Ltd;
-
Hong Kong Baofeng International Co Ltd; and
-
Shanghai Tsingshan Mineral Co Ltd.).
Details of the Consortium Agreement are included in Schedule 2 below.
Pursuant to the Consortium Agreement, the parties intend to use their reasonable endeavours to complete all necessary commercial negotiations, due diligence and legal documentation for funding and developing the Project.
The meetings between the prospective consortium partners mentioned above, AustSino, Sundance and the Cameroon Government were positively received by the Cameroon Government, which reiterated its intention to see the Project developed as quickly as possible. Sundance was expecting a positive outcome in the weeks following these meetings. Unfortunately, the Cameroon Government has not made a decision regarding the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention and there is some uncertainty as to when any decision will be made and the outcome of any such decision.
The Company's subsidiary Cam Iron SA's mining permit application over the land previously covered by Exploration Permit EP92 remains on foot.
End to Previous Agreement
Sundance announced on 3 April 2019 that the end date of the agreement between Sundance, Noteholders and AustSino dated 24 September 2018 ("Previous Agreement") and as set out in Sundance's ASX announcement of 25 September 2018 had been extended until 30 June 2019.
The parties agreed that unless the Mbalam Convention could be reinstated by 30 June 2019, then the Previous Agreement would be at an end. As that date has passed and the Mbalam Convention has not been reinstated, the Previous Agreement is no longer in force.
New Agreement
Sundance has now entered into a new agreement dated 5 July 2019 ("New Agreement") with AustSino and the Noteholders of the Company being Senrigan Master Fund, Noble Resources International Pte Ltd, D. E. Shaw Composite Holdings International Ltd, BSOF Master Fund L.P. Wafin Limited and David Porter (together the "Noteholders"). The terms of the New Agreement are described in the section below (The Transaction and more fully in Schedule 1).
Some of the key differences between the Previous Agreement and the New Agreement are as follows:
-
The reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention is not a condition to the completion of the New Agreement.
-
The cash payable by AustSino on completion of the New Agreement will reduce from $58M (payable on completion of the Previous Agreement) to $29M. Of this, $25M (previously $50M) will be paid to Noteholders and $4M (previously $8M) will be retained by Sundance.
-
AustSino will again own approximately 50.2% of Sundance following the completion of the New Agreement under which AustSino will receive approximately 11,153,846,154 shares issued at a price of $0.0026 per share (resulting in a change of control of Sundance).
-
The number of options to be granted to the Noteholders is to be halved from 10 billion to 5 billion. The terms of those options (having an exercise price of $0.02 and expiry date of five years from the date of issue) are otherwise unchanged.
-
AustSino will provide certain financial support to Sundance to part support its working capital requirements until completion of the New Agreement. Sundance may also seek support from other parties. The support of AustSino will be via an initial $200,000 placement of ordinary shares to AustSino at an issue price of $0.00375 per share, resulting in the issue of 53,333,333 shares to AustSino ("Initial Placement"). The Initial Placement will occur within 5 business days of this announcement. After the Initial Placement and within 5 business days following a request by Sundance, AustSino is required to pay $100,000 per month to Sundance in return for the issue of ordinary shares in Sundance at an issue price of $0.00375 up to an aggregate of $600,000 (including the initial $200,000) (Financial Support Arrangement). The total number of ordinary shares potentially to be issued by Sundance to AustSino under the Financial Support Arrangement is 160,000,000 ordinary shares. In lieu of subscribing for additional Sundance shares, AustSino may instead require that amounts paid under the Financial Support Arrangement be deducted from the $29 Million purchase price payable by AustSino on Placement Completion. Neither the Initial Placement nor any subsequent placement of shares under the Financial Support Arrangement will require Sundance shareholder approval.
Although the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention is not a condition precedent for the completion of the New Agreement, Sundance and AustSino will continue to explore the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention and the transaction is conditional on the taking of certain further steps in this regard (see Schedule 1, Conditions to Placement Completion, bullets 4 and 5).
Sundance expects that trading in its shares on ASX will remain suspended until the New Agreement is completed or it comes to an end.
The Transaction
Under the New Agreement, Sundance has agreed to issue to AustSino 11,153,846,154 ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.0026 per Share, together with the grant of 11,153,846,154 unlisted options at an exercise price of A$0.02 and an expiry date of five years after the date of issue, which are subject to a
number of conditions precedent to be satisfied or waived by 31 December 2019 or another date agreed by the parties ("Placement Completion").
Placement Completion requires Sundance shareholder approval and is subject to a number of other conditions described in Schedule 1.
The proceeds of the Placement Completion will be used for the following:
-
$25M cash will be paid to the Noteholders ("Cash Payment"); and
-
The balance will be used for working capital and to progress development of the Project and the transaction costs associated with the New Agreement. It is expected that this will comprise the following (including corresponding estimates of the expenses):
o working capital, including in relation to salaries, administration and regulatory costs in Australia, Cameroon and Congo (approximately $2.5M);
o transaction costs associated with the New Agreement, including the Independent Expert's Report, EGM and legal costs associated with the New Agreement and the Cameroon Convention (approximately $0.5M); and
o negotiation and legal costs associated with financing packages and EPC contracts for the Project (approximately $1M).
In exchange for the cancellation of the existing convertible notes in Sundance held by the Noteholders ("Convertible Notes") ("Cancellation"), and in addition to the Cash Payment to the Noteholders, Sundance will issue to the Noteholders:
-
2,000,000,000 Shares at a deemed issue price of A$0.004; and
-
5,000,000,000 unlisted options at an exercise price of A$0.02 and an expiry date of five years after the date of issue.
Cancellation of the Convertible Notes (which cancellation is subject to certain conditions precedent outlined in Schedule 1 to this announcement) will leave Sundance debt free.
The cash, Shares and options will be allocated amongst the Noteholders in proportion to their redemption value or as otherwise agreed between the Noteholders (with those alternate proportions to be notified to Sundance and outlined in Sundance's notice of meeting in due course, if applicable). Any alternate allocation between the Noteholders will not increase the total value of the consideration payable to the Noteholders for Cancellation of the Convertible Notes. The table below outlines the redemption value of each Noteholder's Convertible Notes and the proportion of that value to the total redemption value of the Convertible Notes.
|
Noteholder
|
|
Redemption Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
A$m
|
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
|
Wafin Limited
|
63.3
|
|
47.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Noble Resources International Pte Ltd
|
31.6
|
|
23.8%
|
|
|
|
|
D.E. Shaw Composite Holdings International Pte Ltd
|
18.8
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Senrigan Master Fund
|
15.5
|
|
11.7%
|
|
|
|
|
BSOF Master Fund L.P.
|
3.4
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. David Porter
|
0.3
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
132.9
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
If all the options issued to AustSino and the Noteholders are exercised before their expiry this will result in a $323M cash injection into Sundance which could be used to fund the equity requirement to build the iron ore mines.
A summary of the key terms and conditions of the New Agreement is set out in Schedule 1 to this announcement.
Completion of the transactions under the New Agreement are subject to a number of conditions being satisfied or waived, and there is no guarantee completion will occur. Among other conditions to the New
Agreement, an independent expert's report is required and approval will be sought from Sundance shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM").
Sundance also notes that the Placement Completion is conditional on AustSino obtaining FIRB, ASX and shareholder approval for the funding which it will use to subscribe for Shares for the purposes of Placement Completion.
Following Placement Completion, AustSino will be Sundance's largest shareholder and will hold approximately 50.5% of the total number of shares on issue.
The New Agreement has the full support of the Sundance Board, in the absence of David Porter, who as a Noteholder was unable to participate in the Board meeting.
Subject to Placement Completion, Sundance will also place 325,000,000 Shares to Comprador Limited ("Comprador") as per the Previous Agreement.
