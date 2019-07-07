SDL: New Agreement with Signed with AustSino and Noteholders

The transaction will require a number of regulatory and shareholder approvals before completion, which are expected to be satisfied before 31 December 2019. The conditions to this transaction include completion of

The existing term sheet to convert the existing convertible notes into equity and royalties (see ASX announcement dated 30 July 2018) has been extended to facilitate completion of this transaction, and if completion of this transaction does not occur then the arrangements under that term sheet remain on foot;

Completion of the new agreement will result in a change of control of Sundance;

Following completion of the new agreement, $25M will be used to cancel Sundance's existing convertible notes on issue in exchange for a cash, share and option package for the existing noteholders;

The funding has reduced from $58M to $29M to reflect this change.

The new agreement does not have the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention as a condition precedent.

The previous agreement between Sundance, AustSino and the Noteholders announced on 24 September 2018 has been terminated and superseded;

No decision received from Cameroon Government regarding reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention and uncertainty remains as to when any decision will be made;

Sundance and AustSino intend to continue to explore the potential reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention and the transaction is conditional on the taking of certain further steps in this regard.

Mbalam Convention

Despite the best and substantial efforts of Sundance Resources Limited (ASX: SDL) ("Sundance" or "Company") the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention has not yet been secured.

As described in Sundance's ASX announcement on 3 April 2019, a number of meetings occurred both within and outside of Cameroon between senior representatives of the Cameroon Government and representatives from Sundance and AustSino Resources Group (ASX: ANS) ("AustSino") as well as potential other consortium partners that are interested in participating in the funding, construction and operation of the Mbalam Nabeba Iron Ore Project ("Project").

These potential consortium parties attended the meetings held in Cameroon at the end of February 2019 and they have all signed non-binding MOUs or similar documents with AustSino. In addition, a non- binding consortium acknowledgement agreement ("Consortium Agreement") was signed on 28 February 2019 between the Chinese parties, Sundance and AustSino. The Chinese parties together represent a world class syndicate and are:

Shenzhen Yantian Port Holdings Co Ltd;

China Railway Construction Corporation International Co Ltd;

Hong Kong Baofeng International Co Ltd; and

Shanghai Tsingshan Mineral Co Ltd.).

Details of the Consortium Agreement are included in Schedule 2 below.

Pursuant to the Consortium Agreement, the parties intend to use their reasonable endeavours to complete all necessary commercial negotiations, due diligence and legal documentation for funding and developing the Project.

The meetings between the prospective consortium partners mentioned above, AustSino, Sundance and the Cameroon Government were positively received by the Cameroon Government, which reiterated its intention to see the Project developed as quickly as possible. Sundance was expecting a positive outcome in the weeks following these meetings. Unfortunately, the Cameroon Government has not made a decision regarding the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention and there is some uncertainty as to when any decision will be made and the outcome of any such decision.

The Company's subsidiary Cam Iron SA's mining permit application over the land previously covered by Exploration Permit EP92 remains on foot.

End to Previous Agreement

Sundance announced on 3 April 2019 that the end date of the agreement between Sundance, Noteholders and AustSino dated 24 September 2018 ("Previous Agreement") and as set out in Sundance's ASX announcement of 25 September 2018 had been extended until 30 June 2019.

The parties agreed that unless the Mbalam Convention could be reinstated by 30 June 2019, then the Previous Agreement would be at an end. As that date has passed and the Mbalam Convention has not been reinstated, the Previous Agreement is no longer in force.

P a g e | 2