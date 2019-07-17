Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SDRL – Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Award for the West Gemini

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 17, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") has secured a nine well contract with three options, each for two wells, for the West Gemini in West Africa. Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $84 million with commencement expected in early Q4 2019 and running through Q4 2020.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 333-224459). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.
 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:43pRELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pINVITAE CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pCORESITE REALTY CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pNETFLIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pOMNICOM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:41pUNITED RENTALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41pNEMAURA MEDICAL INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Announces Dividend Increase To $0.69 Per Share
PR
04:40pSONOCO PRODUCTS CO : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pURBAN ONE : Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Lockmaker Assa Abloy wary on some markets as savings lift second quarter profit
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BHP Group, Netflix, Amazon, LVMH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About