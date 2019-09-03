Log in
SDRL – Sonadrill Joint Venture Contract Award

09/03/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Hamilton, Bermuda, September 4, 2019 – Sonadrill Holding Ltd (“Sonadrill”), Seadrill Limited’s (“Seadrill”) 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P. (“Sonangol”), has secured a nine well contract with six options, each for one well, in Angola for the Libongos drillship. The estimated total contract value is $101 million with commencement expected late Q3 2019 and running to early 2021.

The Libongos is the first of two Sonangol owned drillships to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill along with two Seadrill-owned or managed units. Seadrill will manage and operate the four units on behalf of Sonadrill.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 333-224459). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

