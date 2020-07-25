Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SDRPY, UNDP and Key Developmental Actors in Yemen Highlight Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the invitation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) participated in a virtual international donors meeting on Thursday on development priorities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on the newly developed socio-economic framework in Yemen. UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Lise Grande and World Bank Regional Manager in Yemen Raja Kattan co-chaired the meeting, with UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Dr. Nahed Hussein, ambassadors from countries supporting development in Yemen, and representatives of international development organizations in attendance.

Grande thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, together with the World Bank, for having "stepped forward right at the start and provided urgent funding to the teams on the ground here in Yemen at the very beginning" of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Without that," she said, "we would not have had a public health response."

During the meeting, the SDRPY team emphasized 4 important tracks of the strategic socio-economic framework for Yemen, namely: (1) building the capacity of healthcare institutions to enable them not only to provide curative care, but also to take public health preventive measures to deal with the existing pandemic and future health emergencies; (2) sustainable job creation; (3) effective private sector engagement in economic recovery; and (4) affirmation of the interrelationship between the humanitarian and development path and sustainable peace, known as the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus.

Prior to this meeting, SDRPY had participated in the 2nd UNDP Country Program Board Meeting in the presence of Yemeni Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr. Najib Al-Auj, international development officials and ambassadors. They reviewed development and reconstruction priorities in the context of socio-economic framework under development by the UNDP in Yemen, as well as the transition from humanitarian relief to sustainable development.

Thus far SDRPY has implemented 177 projects to improve basic services in key sectors, including establishment of schools, equipment of medical centers, environmental sanitation campaigns, and delivery of essential fuels under a Saudi grant to 64 Yemeni power stations. Projects have helped raise the performance of state institutions in several Yemeni provinces, most notably Aden, Socotra, Mahra, Marib, Al-Jawf and Saada. The program is currently endeavoring to reach other governorates with sustainable initiatives to build Yemeni capacities, promote self-sufficiency and help Yemen achieve economic recovery.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdrpy-undp-and-key-developmental-actors-in-yemen-highlight-humanitarian-development-peace-nexus-301099766.html

SOURCE Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pTATA STEEL : Newspaper Advertisement – Pre-AGM
PU
02:06pSDRPY, UNDP and Key Developmental Actors in Yemen Highlight Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus
PR
02:01pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action on Behalf of McDermott International, Inc. Investors to Recover Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - MDR, MDRIQ
PR
01:55pNTT PRO CYCLING : Nizzolo Leads at Burgos as Dlamini Makes Racing Return The 2019 edition saw Nizzolo take a photo-finish win in dramatic fashion on stage one, which he followed up with a second place on stage two
AQ
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore
PU
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Intimation of Annual General Meeting and book closure dates
PU
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
01:43pJordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
01:43pWALMART : Parasitic infection linked to bagged salad spreads to 641
AQ
01:02pARAB BANK : Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group