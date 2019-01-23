Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SDSRPC South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion : Upcoming Workshop Prepares Farmers for Consumer Conversations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:04am EST

Farmers encouraged to attend South Dakota Soybean Checkoff event February 12.

With new food topics, trends and questions arising in the media daily, consumers want to know their local farmers and where their food comes from more than ever. They're asking farmers specific questions about how their food is grown and, while those important questions don't always have simple answers, having conversations with consumers that address their questions in a meaningful manner is crucial.

Hungry for Truth, an initiative of the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council (SDSRPC), invites South Dakota farmers, agriculture students and affiliated industry members to attend a workshop focused on connecting with consumers, building trust and effectively answering questions about food and farming.

The workshop, 'Tackling Tough Conversations - How to Talk to Consumers About Food and Farming,' will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Sioux Falls and Convention Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. Lunch will provided. Advance registration is requested at https://www.sdsoybean.org/programs-events/events/developing-consumer-trust-workshop-sioux-falls/.

Created in partnership with the Center for Food Integrity, the workshop will provide an overview of current consumer attitudes about the food system and will teach attendees the skills to engage with consumers and answer challenging questions.

'Attending this event last year helped me become more comfortable telling my farm's story, whether in casual conversations or online,' explains Jeff Thompson, Colton, S.D. corn and soybean farmer. 'If it's your first workshop or third, it's a great reminder of how sharing values with consumers can help guide productive conservations.'

Interested attendees can also learn more about how to get involved with the Hungry for Truth initiative, which focuses on fostering conversations between farmers and consumers about how food is grown and raised in South Dakota.

About Hungry for Truth Hungry for Truth is an initiative about food and farming funded by the SDSRPC. The goal is to connect South Dakotans to the farmers who grow their food. Learn more at hungryfortruthsd.com.

About South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council The South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council is the farmer-led organization charged with wisely investing and leveraging checkoff dollars on behalf of South Dakota soybean farmers.

To learn more about how SDSRPC puts checkoff dollars to work for South Dakota's soybean farmers, visit sdsoybean.org.

Disclaimer

SDSRPC - South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:03:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aEnBW open to partnerships in U.S. offshore wind expansion
RE
11:29aHuawei executive has strong case against extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
11:27aUK watchdog lays out oversight of cryptocurrencies
RE
11:26aCEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
11:22aCoast Guard Presses for End to Shutdown as Missed Paychecks Stress Finances
DJ
11:19aOPEC cuts, outages give physical crude a New Year lift
RE
11:19aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Change in Watersheds in Distress Approach
PU
11:18aRichmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Remains in Negative Territory in January
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.