Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SE Asia Stock - Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 12:05am EDT
A man passes a Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign at the central business district in Singapore

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of a widely anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with the focus shifting to whether the U.S. central bank will signal further monetary stimulus.

The Fed is broadly expected to dish out a quarter point rate-cut at its policy review that ends on Wednesday, but markets await chief Jerome Powell's speech to look for cues on further policy easing as a protracted tariff dispute with China continues to damage business sentiment.

Meanwhile, lead negotiators from the United States and China are set to meet in Shanghai on Tuesday for their first face-to-face interaction since trade talks stalled in May, although hopes of an immediate breakthrough are limited.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned that China could hold out until after the U.S. election in 2020 to secure a trade deal to be able to negotiate with a different president.

"All talk and no action, will make for but shallow relief and so sustained and significant 'risk on' reaction from U.S.-China trade talks is highly unlikely," Mizuho said in a note to clients.

In Southeast Asia, Singapore stocks <.STI>, which are sensitive to developments in the Sino-U.S. trade tiff, declined 0.7% to two-week lows.

Industrials were the top losers with in-flight catering service provider SATS Ltd and Hutchison Port Holdings Trust shedding 1.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

In other news, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported quarterly record net interest income. DBS was the first Singapore bank to report earnings, with rival banks soon to follow.

DBS shares were 0.7% lower after rising in early trade.

Philippine shares <.PSI> shed 0.7% amid broad-based losses.

Power generator First Gen Corp dropped 1.9%, while property developer GT Capital Holdings skidded 2%.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> edged lower to five-week lows due to weakness in consumer and telecom stocks.

Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares <.VNI> inched higher.

Thailand's stock market was closed for a holiday.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3341.98 3363.76 -0.65

Bangkok

Manila 8128.83 8183.99 -0.67

Jakarta 6308.422 6325.237 -0.27

Kuala Lumpur 1643.58 1647.96 -0.27

Ho Chi Minh 993.99 993.35 0.06

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3341.98 3068.76 8.90

Bangkok 1717.97 1563.88 9.85

Manila 8128.83 7,466.02 8.88

Jakarta 6308.422 6,194.50 1.84

Kuala Lumpur 1643.58 1690.58 -2.78

Ho Chi Minh 993.99 892.54 11.37

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.11% 26.88 End-of-day quote.13.13%
FIRST GEN CORP. End-of-day quote.
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
HUTCHISON PORT HLDG TRUST 0.00% 0.23 End-of-day quote.-6.12%
SATS LTD -0.40% 4.93 End-of-day quote.6.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aOil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aSE Asia Stock - Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
07/28TAIWAN SEEN STILL GROWING IN SECOND QUARTER DESPITE GLOBAL TECH SLOWDOWN : Reuters Poll
RE
07/28China says to launch anti-subsidy probe into some imported U.S. chemical products
RE
07/28U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
RE
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks
DJ
07/28ABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Motor vehicle registrations slow down (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations
4DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today
5Oil falls after 'constructive' talks on Iran's nuclear deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group