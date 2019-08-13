Log in
SE Asia stocks: Rising global tensions drag markets, Singapore cuts GDP forecast

08/13/2019 | 01:15am EDT
A Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign sits outside its premises at the central business district in Singapore

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, following a major Wall Street selloff as global trade tensions ramped up amid a stalled U.S.-Sino trade deal and further tariffs, which kick in on Sept. 1.

A global contagion from protests in Hong Kong, Argentine President Mauricio Macri's primary election defeat, and the U.S.-China tariff spat drove all three major U.S. stock indexes sharply lower. [.N]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused China of "...hoping for a Democrat to win (the 2020 elections) so they could continue the great ripoff of America". Trump had earlier said talks with China were still on, but any immediate trade deal was off the table.

"The slump in Asian equities is suggestive that markets are bracing for more backlash from trade risks," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

Local sentiment was also soured after Hong Kong's airport, the busiest cargo airport in the world, halted operations on Monday, blaming anti-government protests that have occupied many of the city's locations, including its airport.

The closure was widely read as a sign of escalation in the extended protests in one of Asia's most important trading hubs, stirring fears of further Chinese intervention that could deteriorate trading confidence.

In the region, Singapore shares <.STI> dropped, with industrial stocks weighing the most on the index.

The city-state cut its full-year forecast range for its gross domestic product, flagging risks like the Sino-U.S. tariff war, Brexit and Hong Kong's political situation.

"Singapore's sobering downward assessment of 2019 growth outlook is perhaps the most telling sign that the world is now bracing for worse; even as it hopes for better," the Mizuho Bank note added.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> fell the most in the region, dragged down by financials.

Real estate company Ayala Land lost 4%, while lender Bank of the Philippine Islands was down 4.3%.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> also fell, hurt by losses in the banking and resources sectors.

Lender Public Bank Bhd lost 2.7%, while chemicals producer Petronas Chemical Group Bhd was down 3.4%.

Markets in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippine and Thailand were closed on Monday on account of public holidays.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Soumyajit Saha
