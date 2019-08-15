Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SE Asia stocks: Track global selloff on recession fears; Philippines sinks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 12:32am EDT
Philippine Stock Exchange share prices are reflected on a glass panel as broker takes a break in Manila

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking sharp losses in global equities, after an inversion in the U.S. bond yield curve on Wednesday raised fears of an impending recession.

The yield on the U.S. Treasury 10-year note <US10YT=RR> temporarily fell below the two-year yield <US2YT=RR> for the first time since 2007, in the latest signal that the global economy faces severe risks. The inversion has correctly predicted every recession barring one in the last 50 years.

"The risk of the U.S. slipping into recession becomes more prominent with latest Treasury yield curve inversion," ING said in a note. It follows data from China on Wednesday that showed its economy was faltering, with industrial output growth slowing to a 17-year low.

With the world's two largest economies showing signs of slowing growth, and global central banks turning increasingly dovish, most investors seem to be risk-averse.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> dropped the most in the region, with losses centered around the financial sector. The index was down about 2%, easing a good percent from early trade.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings and lender BDO Unibank were down 3.7% each.

Singapore <.STI> followed closely behind, down 1.2%, with heavyweight financial stocks tugging.

Lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank fell 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively.

In Thailand, stocks were hurt by the telecom sector, with Advanced Info Services losing 3.1%.

Meanwhile, banking stocks weighed on the Malaysian index <.KLSE>, with heavyweights Public Bank BHD and Hong Leong Bank BHD losing 0.7% and 2% respectively.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> also fell ahead trade data that is expected to show the country return to a deficit amid global trade weakness, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
BDO UNIBANK INC End-of-day quote.
HONG LEONG BANK BHD End-of-day quote.
INTOUCH HOLDINGS PCL End-of-day quote.
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED 0.91% 11.1 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD End-of-day quote.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 0.58% 25.9 End-of-day quote.4.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aTrump ties China trade deal to 'humane' Hong Kong resolution after troop buildup worry
RE
12:49aSouth Korea urges dialogue with Japan on WW2 anniversary
RE
12:37aIndonesia swings to small trade deficit in July
RE
12:32aSE ASIA STOCKS : Track global selloff on recession fears; Philippines sinks
RE
12:32aBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's External Debt Managed
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/14Fire at Indonesia Pertamina's Balikpapan refinery
RE
08/14Oil prices fall on concerns over recession, inventories
RE
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks spooked, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä starts introducing new developments, technologies to Azerbaijan
4China and ASEAN Set up a Good Example of a New Type of International Relations
5LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : warns of price hikes to absorb U.S. tariffs, shares slide
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group