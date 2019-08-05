Log in
SE Asia stocks plunge as trade war escalates; Philippines slumps over 2%

08/05/2019 | 12:51am EDT
Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets took a beating on Monday, with Philippines and Singapore sinking about 2%, as the Sino-U.S. trade war intensified, while weakening services sector data from China added to the gloom.

Risk appetite was all but erased as a sudden escalation by U.S. President Donald Trump last week broke a month-long trade truce, with China vowing to counter what it called an "irrational, irresponsible act".

"Trump's fresh tariff declaration have clearly reinstated US-China risks to a "boil "from a "simmer"," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

A fall in services sector growth in China, the region's biggest trading partner, further added to the woe of market participants. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.6 in July from June's 52.0, the lowest reading since February.

Financial stocks weighed on the Philippine index <.PSI> as it fell more than 2%.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings was down 2.5%, while lender Bank of the Philippine Islands shed 2.1%.

Singapore's index <.STI> fell to their lowest in over seven weeks, hurt by financials and industrial sectors.

Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings dropped 4.2%, while investment holding co DBS Group Holdings fell 2.6%

The Indonesian benchmark <.JKSE> touched their lowest in over two weeks, hurt by losses in financial and consumer stocks.

Lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) and cigarette manufacturer Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna receded about 2.7% each.

Trading was also at a fraction of its monthly average as investors awaited Indonesia's Q2 GDP data. A Reuters poll forecast GDP growth to remain roughly unchanged from the previous quarter.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> dipped 1.7%.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> fell, while the Thai index was also lower, hurt by losses in their respective banking sector stocks.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Soumyajit Saha
