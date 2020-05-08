SE Texas ER & Hospital : Among First of Texas Facilities to Receive FDA Authorized Cellex Antibody Test for COVID-19

SE Texas ER & Hospital can now perform COVID-19 antibody testing in-house using the Cellex antibody test. This test is the first of its kind to be authorized by the FDA through the Emergency Use Authorization process on April 1. Due to the overwhelming demands of the national pandemic, supplies of Cellex have been constrained. However, SE Texas ER & Hospital is now one of the first in Texas to receive this “game-changing” serology test.

This test only requires a simple blood draw, and the results are available in as little as 20 minutes. It looks for two types of antibodies, IgG and IgM, which rise as the body mounts an immune reaction to fight off the SARS-COV2 virus. Consequently, this test looks for evidence of prior exposure to the virus. The result of this test should not be used to determine whether someone has an active COVID-19 infection.

There is uncertainty as to whether the development of antibodies to COVID-19 necessarily suggest long-term immunity. However, we can also do the standard PCR testing in addition to the antibody testing.

The Cellex Antibody test will be very helpful for individuals, as well as employers and public health officials, to determine whether they have been exposed to COVID-19 and have developed an immune response. We encourage the public to take serious precautions regarding your health during this time.

For more information on how to be tested, call 281-883-5500.

