SE2 Ranked Number 34 by Training Magazine's Top 125 Awards

TOPEKA, Kan., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2, a recognized leader and one of the most innovative technology and third-party administration companies focused on the Life and Annuity (L&A) insurance industry, announced today that Training® magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development professionals, has ranked SE2 number 34 on its Training Top 125® list for 2019. The annual list ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs.



“At SE2, we offer industry-leading training because it is essential to our teams’ successfully gaining industry expertise and taking a customer-centric approach to their respective roles within the organization,” said Janet Dulohery, Head of Human Resources at SE2. “We are delighted to be recognized for SE2's commitment to learning and development and incredibly proud to be named in the top 50 companies for training in our very first year participating in this coveted ranking.”

As part of SE2's commitment to learning and development, the company invests in developing talent using industry-leading content together with advanced technologies and next-generation practices in learning. The goal is to impact business outcomes measurably, directly, and positively through a learning program that is ongoing, timely and accessible.

“The 2019 Training Top 125 winners highlight the importance and value of training—to their organizations, to their employees, and to their industries and communities. They are on the leading edge as they effectively deliver employee training that pushes the needle forward to meet organizational goals while developing an engaged, creative, and committed workforce. Congratulations to these standout organizations for their stellar dedication to learning and employee growth,” according to Training magazine editor-in-chief Lorri Freifeld.

The Training Top 125 ranking is based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, including: demonstrable Kirkpatrick Level 3 and 4 results, innovation, success factors, training strategically linked to business goals, corporate commitment to training, potential applicability of best practices companywide and to other organizations and industries, and the ingenuity of outstanding training initiatives and their potential to become best practices. The winners were revealed during the Training 2019 Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida, on February 25.

About Training magazine

Training is a 55-year-old professional development magazine written for training, Human Resources, and business management professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training is published by Lakewood Media Group.

About SE2, LLC

SE2, an Eldridge Industries business, is a recognized leader and one of the most innovative technology and third party administration companies focused on the North American life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 has an unmatched track record in optimizing back-office operations to future-proof insurance companies. SE2 combines peerless industry domain knowledge with a leading-edge administration technology platform to help clients launch products rapidly, improve efficiencies, shift to a variable cost model and maximize profits while dramatically improving the customers’ experience. SE2 supports more than 20 direct clients, represents more than 35 carriers in North America and services more than 1,000 life and annuity products. SE2 has approximately $100 billion in assets under administration and has been recognized as an industry-leading innovator. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com or our LinkedIn community to learn more.

About Eldridge Industries

Eldridge Industries (“Eldridge”) invests across diversified industries with a focus on media and sports, insurance, real estate development, asset lending and financing, branded food and hospitality, and asset management businesses. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow companies led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge Industries please visit www.eldridge.com .

