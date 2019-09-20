SEAFDEC Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Ce : takes part in the Workshop on Smart and Sustainable Aquaculture

Ms. Saivason Klinsukhon, Senior Information officer and Ms. Sunutta Pudtal, Information officer represented SEAFDEC during the Workshop on 'Smart and Sustainable Aquaculture Using Space Technologies and IoT' in Bangkok, Thailand on 17 September 2019,. Organized by Chulalongkorn University, the Workshop was participated by 70 representatives from government agencies, academia, institutions, private sectors, and organizations.

During the Workshop, Ms. Saivason presented the current issues with regards to aquaculture in the Southeast Asian region. Her presentation also included the ongoing SEAFDEC activities related to aquaculture and regional policy framework on aquaculture. Moreover, the Workshop discussed about the new technologies e.g. satellite remote sensing, artificial intelligence, among others that would help farmers improve farm efficiency, manage environmental risks, and increase business revenues.