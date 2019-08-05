Log in
SEARS HOMETOWN SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. For Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

08/05/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violation and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (“Sears Hometown” or the “Company”). This investigation is a continuation of our investigation that was originally announced on April 18, 2016, a notice of which can be accessed here.

If you currently own shares of Sears Hometown and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/sears-hometown-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates. 

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact:  Craig J. Springer, Esq.
  cspringer@andrewsspringer.com 
  Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

   
                 
                  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
