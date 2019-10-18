SEBATA HOLDINGS LIMITED - SEB : Update on the Empowerment Transaction

SEB : Update on the Empowerment Transaction: Sebata Holdings Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1998/003821/06) Share code: SEB ISIN: ZAE000260493 ('Sebata' or 'the Company') UPDATE ON THE EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE MAJORITY OF SEBATA'S SHAREHOLDING IN USC AND AMANZI Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 20 August 2019 (and using the terms defined therein unless otherwise stated), wherein it was advised that Sebata has entered into Sale of Shares Agreements, Donation Agreements and Shareholder's Agreements with Inzalo for the disposal of 55% of the total issued share capital in each of USC and Amanzi, and the donation of 5% of the total issued share capital in each of USC and Amanzi to Inzalo, for an aggregate purchase consideration of R388 484 000 ('the Transaction'). The Transaction constitutes a Category 1 transaction in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements. The Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, one of which is the obtaining of the approval of the Board and the board of directors of MMG H2O. Following receipt of such approvals, the Board will now move forward with obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Shareholders are advised that the JSE has provided the Company with dispensation from paragraph 9.20(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements and an extension to 29 November 2019 in order to distribute the circular to shareholders. Johannesburg 18 October 2019 Corporate Adviser and Sponsor to Sebata Merchantec Capital Date: 18/10/2019 12:40:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.