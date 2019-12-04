Log in
SEBATA HOLDINGS LIMITED - SEB : Update on the Empowerment Transaction

12/04/2019 | 06:29am EST

4 December 2019 12:35

SEB : Update on the Empowerment Transaction:
Sebata Holdings Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 1998/003821/06)
Share code: SEB ISIN: ZAE000260493
("Sebata" or "the Company")


UPDATE ON THE EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE
MAJORITY OF SEBATA'S SHAREHOLDING IN USC AND AMANZI


Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 20 August 2019 (and using the terms
defined therein unless otherwise stated), wherein it was advised that Sebata has entered into Sale of Shares
Agreements, Donation Agreements and Shareholders' Agreements with Inzalo for the disposal of 55% of the
total issued share capital in each of USC and Amanzi, and the donation of 5% of the total issued share
capital in each of USC and Amanzi to Inzalo, for an aggregate purchase consideration of R388 484 000
("the Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes a Category 1 transaction in terms of the JSE Listings
Requirements.

Shareholders are advised that the JSE has provided the Company with dispensation from paragraph 9.20(b)
of the JSE Listings Requirements and an extension to 20 December 2019 in order to distribute the circular to
shareholders.


Johannesburg
4 December 2019

Corporate Adviser and Sponsor to Sebata
Merchantec Capital

Date: 04-12-2019 12:35:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MICROmega Holdings Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:28:07 UTC
