SEBATA HOLDINGS LIMITED - SEB : Update on the Empowerment Transaction

4 December 2019 12:35

SEB : Update on the Empowerment Transaction:

Sebata Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1998/003821/06)

Share code: SEB ISIN: ZAE000260493

("Sebata" or "the Company")









UPDATE ON THE EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE

MAJORITY OF SEBATA'S SHAREHOLDING IN USC AND AMANZI









Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 20 August 2019 (and using the terms

defined therein unless otherwise stated), wherein it was advised that Sebata has entered into Sale of Shares

Agreements, Donation Agreements and Shareholders' Agreements with Inzalo for the disposal of 55% of the

total issued share capital in each of USC and Amanzi, and the donation of 5% of the total issued share

capital in each of USC and Amanzi to Inzalo, for an aggregate purchase consideration of R388 484 000

("the Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes a Category 1 transaction in terms of the JSE Listings

Requirements.





Shareholders are advised that the JSE has provided the Company with dispensation from paragraph 9.20(b)

of the JSE Listings Requirements and an extension to 20 December 2019 in order to distribute the circular to

shareholders.









Johannesburg

4 December 2019





Corporate Adviser and Sponsor to Sebata

Merchantec Capital





Date: 04-12-2019 12:35:00

