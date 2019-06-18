Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Adopts Amendments to Improve the Application of the Auditor Independence Rules to Loan Provision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted amendments to the auditor independence rules relating to the analysis that must be conducted to determine whether an auditor is independent when the auditor has a lending relationship with certain shareholders of an audit client. 

The Commission has become aware of circumstances where the existing rules capture relationships that otherwise do not bear on the impartiality or objectivity of the auditor.  The amendments are intended to focus the rules on those lending relationships that reasonably may bear on external auditors’ impartiality or objectivity and, in so doing, improve the application of the Loan Provision for the benefit of investors while reducing compliance burdens. 

“This rulemaking reflects the staff’s extensive experience and judgment, and I thank them for their continued commitment to retrospective review,” said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.  “The amendments we are adopting today will more effectively identify debtor-creditor relationships that could impair an auditor’s objectivity and impartiality, as opposed to certain more attenuated relationships that are unlikely to pose such threats.”

These amendments will become effective 90 days after they are published in the Federal Register. 

***

FACT SHEET

Auditor Independence With Respect to Certain Loans or Debtor-Creditor Relationships
SEC Seriatim Approval

Action

The Commission adopted amendments to the auditor independence rules relating to the analysis that must be conducted to determine whether an auditor is independent when the auditor has a lending relationship with certain shareholders of an audit client.  The amendments are intended to more effectively identify debtor-creditor relationships that could impair an auditor’s objectivity and impartiality, as opposed to certain more attenuated relationships that are unlikely to pose such threats. 

Highlights

Rule 2-01(c)(1)(ii)(A) of Regulation S-X (the “Loan Provision”) generally provides that an auditor is not independent if that auditor is in a lending relationship with its audit client.  In recent years, the Commission has become aware that, in certain circumstances, the existing Loan Provision may not have been functioning as it was intended. 

The amendments will focus the analysis on beneficial ownership rather than on both record and beneficial ownership; replace the existing ten percent bright-line shareholder ownership test with a significant influence test; add a known through reasonable inquiry standard with respect to identifying beneficial owners of the audit client’s equity securities; and exclude from the definition of audit client, for a fund under audit, any other funds that otherwise would be considered affiliates of the audit client under the rules for certain lending relationships.

What’s next?

These amendments will become effective 90 days after they are published in the Federal Register. 


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pXERO : announces smarter tools to help accountants and bookkeepers manage their digital practice
BU
02:31pGlobal Software Leaders Xero and Stripe Join Forces to Bring Seamless Payments to Millions of Small Businesses
BU
02:31pPCI-SIG : ® Announces Upcoming PCI Express® 6.0 Specification to Reach 64 GT/s
BU
02:31pDorel Announces Intention to Appoint New Members to its Board of Directors
GL
02:29pTRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018 (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:29pABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY : Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity
AQ
02:29pFIRST INTERSTATE BANK : President and CEO Kevin P. Riley Appointed to Federal Reserve System's Federal Advisory Council
BU
02:28pB&H Offers Incredible Savings During Mega Deal Zone Event
BU
02:28pASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:24pOCEANAGOLD : LGUs push for non-renewal of OceanaGold's Didipio FTAA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About