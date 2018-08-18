Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Adopts Amendments to Simplify and Update Disclosure Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 12:30am CEST

Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has voted to adopt amendments to certain disclosure requirements that have become duplicative, overlapping, or outdated in light of other Commission disclosure requirements, U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), or changes in the information environment.  

The amendments are intended to simplify and update the disclosure of information to investors, including long-term Main Street investors, and reduce compliance burdens for companies without significantly altering the total mix of information available to investors.

"It is important to review our regulations to ensure that they evolve along with our capital markets and remain effective and efficient," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Today's amendments are an example of how thoughtful reviews can prompt changes for the benefit of investors, public companies, and our capital markets."

The Commission is also referring certain disclosure requirements that overlap with, but require information incremental to, GAAP to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) for consideration for potential incorporation into GAAP.

The amendments will be effective 30 days from publication in the Federal Register.

FACT SHEET

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted to adopt amendments to certain disclosure requirements that have become duplicative, overlapping, or outdated in light of other Commission disclosure requirements, U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), or changes in the information environment. The Commission is also referring certain disclosure requirements that overlap with, but require information incremental to, GAAP to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) for consideration for potential incorporation into GAAP.

Background

The amendments are part of an initiative by the Division of Corporation Finance to review disclosure requirements applicable to issuers to consider ways to improve the requirements for the benefit of investors and issuers. The amendments are also part of the Commission's efforts to implement the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, which, among other things, requires the Commission to eliminate provisions of Regulation S-K that are duplicative, overlapping, outdated, or unnecessary.

Highlights 

These amendments apply primarily to public reporting companies (including foreign private issuers). Some of the amendments also apply to other entities the Commission regulates, including Regulation A issuers, investment advisers, investment companies, broker-dealers, and nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. 

The amendments would eliminate certain:

  • Redundant and duplicative requirements, which require substantially similar disclosures as GAAP, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), or other Commission disclosure requirements.  
  • Overlapping requirements, which are related to, but not the same as GAAP, IFRS, or other Commission disclosure requirements.
  • Outdated requirements, which have become obsolete as a result of the passage of time or changes in the regulatory, business, or technological environment.
  • Superseded requirements, which are inconsistent with recent legislation, more recently updated Commission disclosure requirements, or more recently updated GAAP.  

What’s Next?

The amendments will be effective 30 days from publication in the Federal Register.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/17AZUCAR MINERALS LTD : . Grants Stock Options
AQ
08/17FITNESS BLUNDERS : 5 Common Form Mistakes—Fixed!
PU
08/17APPLE : kondo, chris
PU
08/17AMSTY : Announces Polystyrene Price Increase Effective September 1, 2018
BU
08/17PLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Appoints Alex Holmes as CEO
AQ
08/17ENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series H Preferred Shares
AQ
08/17PULSE OIL CORP : . Early Warning
AQ
08/17Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08/17PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Proposed Issuance of Securities and Receipt of Subscriptions
AQ
08/17SEC Adopts Amendments to Simplify and Update Disclosure Requirements
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS : SKYWORKS : Closes Acquisition of Smart Interface Innovator Avnera Corporation
2PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC : PENN NATIONAL GAMING : becomes first Pa. casino to seek sports betting certificate
3FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Date for the Release of Fiscal Year 2018 O..
4SONY CORP : SONY : Additional 23 Prince albums released on streaming services
5FLEURY SA : NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Conclusion of a Built to Suit Contract for the Construction of a New Central..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.