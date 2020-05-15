Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Adopts Amendments to the CAT NMS Plan to Improve Transparency and Financial Accountability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today voted to adopt amendments to the national market system plan governing the consolidated audit trail (the “CAT NMS Plan”) to bring additional transparency, governance, oversight, and financial accountability to its implementation.

The amendments to the CAT NMS Plan require the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the exchanges, the self-regulatory organizations that are participants to the CAT NMS Plan (the “Participants”), to publish and file with the Commission a complete implementation plan for the Consolidated Audit Trail (“CAT”) and quarterly progress reports.  Each of the reports must be approved by the Operating Committee established by the CAT NMS Plan and submitted to the CEO, President, or an equivalently situated senior officer at each Participant.  In addition, the amendments include financial accountability provisions that establish target deadlines for four critical implementation milestones and reduce the amount of fee recovery available to the Participants if those target deadlines are missed.

“Today’s amendments are another significant step in our efforts to bring both much-needed transparency and accountability to CAT’s implementation,” said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. “These amendments build upon other recent Commission actions relating to the CAT designed to enable the SROs, in conjunction with the broker-dealers, to focus on bringing a functional, more secure CAT online.” 

The amendments will become effective 30 days after publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register.

***

Fact Sheet

Action

Today, the Commission adopted amendments to the CAT NMS Plan that are designed to decrease the likelihood of additional delays to CAT implementation by increasing operational transparency and attaching financial accountability to the Participants’ regulatory obligations to implement the CAT in an efficient and expeditious manner.

Operational Transparency Amendments

  • The Participants must file with the Commission, and make publicly available, a detailed implementation plan and ongoing quarterly progress reports. 
  • Each document must be submitted to the CEO, President, or an equivalently situated senior officer at each Participant and then approved by a supermajority vote of the Operating Committee. 
  • To the extent that any document is approved without a unanimous vote of the Operating Committee, each Participant whose Operating Committee member did not vote to approve the document must separately file with the Commission, and make publicly available, a statement identifying itself and explaining why it did not vote to approve the document in question.

Financial Accountability Amendments

  • The amendments establish target deadlines for four critical implementation milestones defined in the proposal:
     
    • July 31, 2020: Initial Industry Member Core Equity and Option Reporting
    • December 31, 2020: Full Implementation of Core Equity Reporting Requirements
    • December 31, 2021: Full Availability and Regulatory Utilization of Transactional Database Functionality
    • December 31, 2022: Full Implementation of CAT NMS Plan Requirements
       
  • If the Participants do not meet these target deadlines, the amount of CAT funding that they can recover from Industry Members will be reduced by 25% at regular intervals.

What’s next?

The amendments will become effective 30 days after publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pOmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Investor Call Information
GL
06:35pMay 2020 Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates
PU
06:35pAVISTA : 2020 AGA Financial Forum
PU
06:35pJ C PENNEY : files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic
AQ
06:34pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : The Bulldog-Ancora Group Commences Tender Offer for $70 Million of Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund
BU
06:31pCRESVAL CAPITAL : Provides Update on Extension to Annual Filing
AQ
06:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A123 Systems LLC and Ballard Power Systems Inc. | Technavio
BU
06:30pAftermath Silver Completes Acquisition of 80% Ownership in the Cachinal Silver Project
NE
06:28pEXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
06:28pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Investors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group