SEC Announces Agenda for Sept. 13 Investor Advisory Committee Meeting

08/24/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda for the Sept. 13 meeting of its Investor Advisory Committee (IAC). The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at SEC headquarters at 100 F Street, NE, Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee’s website for later viewing.

The committee will hold panel discussions with outside speakers on two topics: a morning discussion on the U.S. proxy voting infrastructure (which may include two separate panels) and an afternoon session on the implications of passive investing. In addition, the committee will discuss the SEC’s Proposed Transaction Fee Pilot in NMS stocks (which may include a Recommendation of the IAC Market Structure Subcommittee).  

Members of the committee represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions. For a full list of committee members, see the committee’s webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The Committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
