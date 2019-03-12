Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Announces March 28 Meeting of Investor Advisory Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda for the March 28 meeting of its Investor Advisory Committee. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. ET in the Multipurpose Room at SEC headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and is open to the public.  The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee’s website for later viewing.

The committee will hold two panel discussions with outside speakers:  a morning session on investor protection under the modern regulatory structure of stock exchanges, and an afternoon session on trends in investment research and potential regulatory implications.  In addition, the committee will discuss disclosures on human capital.

Members of the committee represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions.  For a full list of committee members, see the committee’s webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace.  The Committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:23pAPELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS : March 12, 2019 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PU
06:23pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 03.12.19 - New CFO Take Office
PU
06:22pKINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Stuart Hayward Appointed as Misima Exploration Manager
AQ
06:22pROYAL GOLD USA : Announces Second Quarter Dividend
BU
06:21pPACIFIC ETHANOL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21pREVA Continues Suspension Of Trading
GL
06:21pAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Rocklatan™ (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% for the Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension
BU
06:20pWELLS FARGO : CEO avoids major stumble at heated congressional hearing
RE
06:20pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
AQ
06:18pENCOMPASS HEALTH : An education on stroke recovery
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.