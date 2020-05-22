Log in
SEC Announces Virtual Conference on Municipal Securities Disclosure

05/22/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Washington D.C., May 22, 2020 — The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has rescheduled its conference entitled “Spotlight on Transparency: A Discussion of Secondary Market Municipal Securities Disclosure Practices” for June 16, 2020. The conference is open to the public via live webcast from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET at www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the Office of Municipal Securities (OMS) webpage for later viewing. 

The conference will bring together a variety of municipal securities market participants, including issuers and investors, to discuss the state of secondary market disclosure in the municipal securities market, including COVID-19 related disclosure and potential opportunities for regulatory and industry improvement.  Areas of focus during the conference will include voluntary disclosure practices of municipal issuers; buy-side perspectives of the state of secondary market disclosure; and emerging issues and trends in the municipal securities market and their potential impact on secondary market disclosure practices.  The full agenda is available here.

In addition to outside municipal securities market participants, Chairman Jay Clayton, Commissioner Hester Peirce, Commissioner Elad Roisman, Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, and staff from OMS including Director Rebecca Olsen will participate in the conference. 

OMS coordinates the SEC’s municipal securities activities and administers the Commission’s rules pertaining to municipal securities brokers and dealers, municipal advisors, investors in municipal securities, and municipal issuers.  OMS advises the Commission on policy matters relating to the municipal securities market and is responsible for policy development, coordination, and implementation of Commission initiatives to improve the municipal securities market.  Visit the OMS webpage to learn more information about the municipal securities market and the work of the Office of Municipal Securities, and contact the office with any conference-related questions at 202-551-5680 or municonference2020@sec.gov.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
