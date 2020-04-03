Log in
SEC Awards Approximately $2 Million to Whistleblower

04/03/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of approximately $2 million to a whistleblower who provided vital information and assistance that substantially contributed to an ongoing investigation.  The whistleblower’s information would have been difficult for the agency to obtain absent the tip.

“The whistleblower’s actions in this matter were extraordinary,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.  “The whistleblower expeditiously reported the information to the Commission and provided valuable assistance despite implied threats from the wrongdoers.”

The SEC has awarded over $398 million to 78 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012.  All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators.  No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.  Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action.  Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
