Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Awards Half-Million Dollars to Overseas Whistleblower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced a half-million dollar award to an overseas whistleblower whose expeditious reporting helped the Commission bring a successful enforcement action. 

“The Commission’s whistleblower award program has reached an important milestone,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.  “With recent actions, more than $2 billion in monetary sanctions have been ordered against wrongdoers based on actionable information received by whistleblowers.  This represents the direct and important role that whistleblowers, like the overseas whistleblower being awarded today, have in enforcement actions and the protection of investors.”     

The SEC has awarded approximately $385 million to 65 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012.  All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators.  No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.  Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action.  Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. – KINS
GL
03:12pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:10pGAP : Celebrates Back To School with the Launch of ‘Forward' Campaign Featuring a Cast of Bold Kids who are Breaking Boundaries
PU
03:10pOTELCO : grows Alabama team with new I & R Technicians
PU
03:10pPTC ACADEMIC : 6 Educational AR Experiences We Love
PU
03:10pPTC : Digital Twin's Role in Accelerating Industry 4.0
PU
03:10pUNION PACIFIC : Reports Positive Train Control Progress
PU
03:10pThe Prescott Companies Hosts Vendor Networking Event
GL
03:09pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important August 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International Inc. – PYX
GL
03:08pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important August 5 Deadline in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Securities Class Action – BZH
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on upbeat earnings, sterling drops on Brexit prospects
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group