Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Awards Record Payout of Nearly $50 Million to Whistleblower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Washington D.C., June 4, 2020 — The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced a nearly $50 million whistleblower award to an individual who provided detailed, firsthand observations of misconduct by a company, which resulted in a successful enforcement action that returned a significant amount of money to harmed investors.  This is the largest amount ever awarded to one individual under the SEC’s whistleblower program. The next largest is a $39 million award to an individual in 2018.  Two individuals also shared a nearly $50 million whistleblower award that same year.

“This award marks several milestones for the whistleblower program,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.  “This award is the largest individual whistleblower award announced by the SEC since the inception of the program, and brings the total awarded to whistleblowers by the SEC to over $500 million, including over $100 million in this fiscal year alone.  Whistleblowers have proven to be a critical tool in the enforcement arsenal to combat fraud and protect investors.”

The SEC has awarded over $500 million to 83 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012.  All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators.  No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.  Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action.  Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pTELENOR : Flexibility is the way forward
AQ
12:26pJune 4, 2020Canadian securities regulators implement mandatory transparency of debt marketsLearn More
PU
12:26pThird Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Intramonth Estimated Performance
PR
12:25pCHURCH & DWIGHT : Webcasts Presentation at the 2020 dbAccess Global Consumer Virtual Conference
BU
12:22pOil Prices Slip After OPEC Disagreement
DJ
12:21pVálogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.05.28-06.03.)
PU
12:21pAEGION CORP : oration to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
AQ
12:21pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:20pMESA LABORATORIES INC /CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Vegetable Protein Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 4 Billion | SpendEdge
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer's weed killer
5EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group