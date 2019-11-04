Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Chairman Clayton, PCAOB Chairman Duhnke, and Members of SEC Staff Meet With Auditing Firm Representatives to Discuss Audit Quality in Emerging Economies and Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:15pm EST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Chairman William Duhnke, and members of the SEC staff met last week with senior representatives of the four largest global network auditing firms to discuss the audit quality and certain of the challenges faced in auditing public company operations in emerging markets, including China, the largest emerging market economy.[1]  The discussions emphasized the need for effective and consistent global firm oversight of member firms, including those operating in emerging markets.  The discussions also focused on the design and implementation of audit procedures that are tailored to reflect changes in risk.

This dialogue, which is ongoing and involves the staffs of the SEC and the PCAOB, is also a component of the efforts to address the issues highlighted previously by Chairman Clayton, Chairman Duhnke and the SEC Chief Accountant in their Statement on the Vital Role of Audit Quality and Regulatory Access to Audit and Other Information Internationally.[2] 

[1] Investors, including U.S. investors, have significantly greater exposure to emerging market economies today than they did ten and twenty years ago.  For example, as of December 31, 2018, the MSCI ACWI index allocated 11.9% to emerging markets, including 3.6% to China.  Eighteen years ago, in 2001, the emerging market allocation was 4.7%.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:56pSTRONGPOINT ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
03:54pTRIMBLE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 4
DJ
03:54pMERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – VSI, RARX, SRCI, UCFC
GL
03:52pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Domo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DOMO
GL
03:51pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:50pCISCO LIVE LATIN AMERICA 2019 : Cisco Business Portfolio
PU
03:50pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Twitter, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
NE
03:49pNASDAQ : Halts Golden Bull Limited
AQ
03:49pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in PG&E Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PCG
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group