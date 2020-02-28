Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Cardinal Health With FCPA Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:10pm EST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Ohio-based pharmaceutical company Cardinal Health, Inc. has agreed to pay more than $8 million to resolve charges that it violated the books and records and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

According to the SEC's order, Cardinal's internal accounting controls were not sufficient to detect improper payments made by employees of its former Chinese subsidiary. The order finds that, between 2010 and 2016, Cardinal China retained thousands of employees and managed two large marketing accounts for the benefit of a European dermocosmetic company whose products Cardinal China distributed. The dermocosmetic company directed the day-to-day activities of the Cardinal China employees, who used the marketing account funds to promote the dermocosmetic company's products. According to the order, employees directed payments to government-employed healthcare professionals and to employees of state-owned retail companies who had influence over purchasing decisions. The order finds that Cardinal did not apply its full accounting controls to the accounts and regularly authorized the payments without reasonable assurances that the transactions were executed appropriately. A profit-sharing agreement with the dermocosmetic company provided Cardinal with a percentage of profits from sales derived from the improper payments. As a result, the order finds, Cardinal also failed to maintain complete and accurate books and records concerning the marketing accounts.

"Cardinal's foreign subsidiary hired thousands of employees and maintained financial accounts on behalf of a supplier without implementing anti-bribery controls surrounding these high-risk business practices," said Anita B. Bandy, an Associate Director in the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "The FCPA is designed to prohibit such conduct, which undermined the integrity of Cardinal's books and records and heightened the risk that improper payments would go undetected."

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Cardinal consented to the entry of an order requiring the company to cease and desist from committing violations of the books and records and internal accounting controls provisions of the FCPA and to pay $5.4 million in disgorgement, $916,887 in prejudgment interest, and a civil penalty of $2.5 million.

The SEC's investigation was conducted by Eric Day. The investigation was supervised by Mark Cave and Ms. Bandy.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pTMX : Normal Course Issuer Bid Approved
AQ
04:31pMARATHON PETROLEUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:31pTENNECO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:31pCENTURYLINK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:31pCANADA CARBON : Announces Warrant Extension
AQ
04:31pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pConstellation Brands to Live Stream Investor Presentation on March 4, 2020
GL
04:31pFMC CORPORATION : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04:31pKLX Energy Services Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
04:31pHARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : Announces Leadership Changes
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says earnings bets are off as coronavirus hits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group