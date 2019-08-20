Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges ICO Research and Rating Provider With Failing to Disclose It Was Paid to Tout Digital Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that Russian entity ICO Rating has agreed to pay $268,998 to settle charges that it failed to disclose payments received from issuers for publicizing their digital asset securities offerings.  

The SEC's order found that between December 2017 and July 2018, ICO Rating produced research reports and ratings of blockchain-based digital assets, including “tokens” or “coins” that were securities, and published this content on its website and on social media. ICO Rating billed itself as “a rating agency that issues independent analytical research,” and stated that its mission is “to help the market achieve the necessary standards of quality, transparency and reliability.” However, ICO Rating failed to disclose that it was paid by certain issuers whose ICO offerings it rated.

“The securities laws require promoters, including both people and entities, to disclose compensation they receive for touting investments so that potential investors are aware they are viewing a paid promotional item,” said Melissa Hodgman, Associate Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division.  “This requirement applies regardless of whether the securities being touted are issued using traditional certificates or on the blockchain.”

The SEC's order finds that ICO Rating violated the anti-touting provisions of Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933.  Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, ICO Rating agreed to cease and desist from committing or causing any future violations of these provisions, to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of $106,998, and a civil penalty of $162,000.

The SEC's investigation was conducted by J. Ashley Ebersole and Louis J. Gicale, Jr., in the SEC’s Washington, DC Office and supervised by Melissa Robertson. 


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27pXIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
RE
10:25pXIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
RE
10:18pGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
10:18pRATCH PCL : Share Purchase of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited
PU
10:13pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
10:13p(RESEARCH PAPER)IMES DPS : Summary of the 2019 BOJ-IMES Conference
PU
10:08pIRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member
PU
10:08pVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
10:08pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
10:08pWESTPAC BANKING : 21/08/2019 $50K on offer for start-ups in the 2019 Westpac Innovation Challenge
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : ILUKA RESOURCES : Half Year Results to 30 June 2019
2U.S. oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff
3Walmart sues Tesla for negligence after repeated solar system fires
4WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED : WorleyParsons Annual Profit Jumps Following Takeover
5Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group