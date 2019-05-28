Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Investment Adviser With Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged investment adviser Stephen Brandon Anderson with defrauding clients by overcharging advisory fees of at least $367,000.

According to the SEC’s order, Anderson owned and operated River Source Wealth Management, LLC, a now-defunct registered investment adviser in North Carolina.  River Source’s primary revenue stream was customer advisory fees.  Customer agreements provided that those fees would be based on each customer’s assets under management.  The SEC’s order finds, however, that in 2015 and 2016, Anderson overcharged a majority of his clients.  The amount and percentages of the overcharges varied but, in the aggregate, amounted to approximately 40% more than the agreed-upon maximum customer advisory fees.  As described in the order, Anderson also misled his clients about the reason he transferred their assets from River Source’s long-time asset custodian, falsely stating that it was his decision and that the separation was “amicable.”  In fact, as the order finds, the asset custodian ended the relationship with River Source after it noticed irregular billing practices and failed to receive sufficient supporting documentation from Anderson.  Furthermore, the order finds that Anderson made material misstatements in reports filed with the Commission, including overstating River Source’s assets under management by at least $34 million (18%) in 2015 and $61 million (35%) in 2016, and failed to implement required compliance policies and procedures.  The order prohibits Anderson from acting in a supervisory or compliance capacity or from charging advisory fees without supervision for at least three years, and requires Anderson to provide notice of the SEC order to clients and prospective clients.

“When advisors breach their duty to clients by misleading and overcharging them, they can expect the SEC will craft a package of remedies that will compensate harmed investors, provide additional safeguards for prospective investors, and deter similar conduct,” said Carolyn M. Welshhans, Associate Director in SEC’s Enforcement Division.

The SEC’s order finds that Anderson violated Sections 206(2) and 207 of the Investment Advisers Act, and aided and abetted and caused River Source’s violations of the books and records and compliance provisions of the Advisers Act.  In addition to the limitations and undertakings discussed above, Anderson agreed to a cease-and-desist order and a censure, and agreed to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of $405,381 and a $100,000 penalty.  Payments made by Anderson pursuant to the order will be distributed to harmed investors through a Fair Fund.  Anderson consented to the order without admitting or denying the findings.    

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by Brian Vann and Daniel A. Weinstein with assistance from James Smith, Samara Ross and Jonathan Swankie, and the case was supervised by Brian O. Quinn and Ms. Welshhans.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pSUNCOR ENERGY : Mary Pratt painting to be auctioned off to help struggling ecology centre
AQ
02:41pInnovation leads to safer and more efficient buildings
GL
02:39pMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Foundation Celebrates Distribution of Books in Cameroon
PU
02:38pGREAT BEAR RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - GBR
AQ
02:38pMAZDA MOTOR : Enjoy the exclusive promotions
AQ
02:38pMANCHESTER UNITED : Letters
AQ
02:38pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Food is not going to waste!
AQ
02:38pXCEL ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:38pA.O. SMITH SHAREHOLDER LITIGATION : Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm
GL
02:36pRogers Corporation to Present & Exhibit Advanced Connectivity Solutions at IMS
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
4MOSAIC CO : MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Resumption of Mining at Catalão
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Asia's billionaires develop taste for boutique wealth managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About