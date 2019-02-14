SEC Extends Comment Period for Rulemaking Proposal Regarding Updated Disclosure Requirements and Summary Prospectus for Variable Annuity and Variable Life Insurance Contracts

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it is extending for one month the comment period on the proposed rulemaking to amend rules and forms to help investors make informed investment decisions regarding variable annuity and variable life insurance contracts that was published in the Federal Register on November 30, 2018 (Release Nos. 33-10569; 34-84508; IC-33286).

The public comment period for the proposed rulemaking “Updated Disclosure Requirements and Summary Prospectus for Variable Annuity and Variable Life Insurance Contracts,” Release Nos. 33-10569; 34-84508; IC-33286 (Oct. 30, 2018) will now end on March 15, 2019. The scope and comment process for this release remains as stated in the original Federal Register notice of November 30, 2018.